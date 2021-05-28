How To Watch Champions League Final Live In India? Man City Vs Chelsea UCL Final Channel

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in what promises to be an enthralling UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The game will be played at the Estadio do Dragao and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30. Here's a look at how to watch Champions League final live in India, Man City vs Chelsea final live stream and the Man City vs Chelsea channel India.

Champions League final live broadcast in India: Man City vs Chelsea final live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch Champions League final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League final live broadcast in India will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, UCL final stream in India will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Champions League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30.

Man City vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Manchester City will enter the tie as favourites as they look to lift the treble, having already won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Pep Guardiola's men are looking for their maiden European success and the Spaniard will be itching to deliver it to them in a competition he last won in 2011.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been on the upward curve since Thomas Tuchel's appointment and could repeat their heroics of 2012 when they lifted the Champions League title. The Blues will have their tails up having defeated Man City twice over the course of the season and will hope to bag the UCL title on Saturday. Manchester City nonetheless will be favourites in Porto and will hope to bag their European Dream.

Man City vs Chelsea team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his full squad at disposal with Ilkay Gundogan also brushing off a recent injury scare to be fit for the final. The German should start in a midfield three alongside Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, who is likely to come in after his impressive shift against Paris Saint-Germain. Foden and Mahrez are staples alongside star man and former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne.

As for Chelsea injury news, doubts remain on the participation of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was off against Aston Villa last time out. Key player N'Golo Kante however is expected to return after a thigh issue, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to return to the XI.

Man City vs Chelsea predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

