How To Watch Champions League Live In India? Champions League Live Stream Details India

The Champions League 2020-21 season kicks off on Tuesday with Zenit taking on Club Brugge, albeit behind closed doors. Bayern Munich, the current title holders, will embark upon their journey to retain the title as they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid after a successful European campaign that saw them beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final the previous season.

How to watch Champions League live in India? Champions League live channel details

The Champions League telecast in India will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. SonyLIV will offer official Champions League live stream India. The live scores will be provided on the official social media pages of the respective teams as well as the Champions League.

How to watch Champions League live in India? Champions League schedule

Defending Serie A champions Juventus will square off against Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League opener. Andrea Pirlo will have to cope with the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who is recovering from coronavirus. However, he is likely to play against Barcelona on October 28.

Weston McKennie, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro are expected to sit on the sidelines. On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv defeated Rukh Vynnyky 2-0 in the previous game and arrive into the game against the Italian giants in high spirits on home turf. Mykyta Burda is the only player out of action for Kyiv, courtesy of an Achilles tendon injury. The Champions League telecast in India for the game will begin on Monday at 10.25 pm IST.

Man United to play PSG

Man United will travel to the French capital as they look to shrug off their mixed start to the Premier League campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the services of Edinson Cavani, who was keen on marking his Red Devils' debut against his former club. Captain Harry Maguire will also be on the sidelines along with Mason Greenwood.

Champions League schedule

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus - Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 10.25 pm IST

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 20, 2020, 12.30 am

Chelsea vs Sevilla - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 20, 2020, 12.30 am

PSG vs Man United - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 20, 2020, 12.30 am

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 20, 2020, 12.30 am

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 10.25 pm

Ajax vs Liverpool - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 21, 12.30 am

Man City vs Porto - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 21, 12.30 am

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 21, 12.30 am

