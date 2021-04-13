How To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Quarter-final 2nd Leg Live Stream

The second batch of the 2020/21 Champions League quarter-finals will take place over the next two days with some fascinating fixtures in store. The first legs saw wins for Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Man City against Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Dortmund respectively. Here's a look at how to watch the Champions League live stream in India and the preview for the UCL quarter-final second leg games.

How to watch Champions League live in India? Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg preview

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have a mountain to climb when they welcome 13-time European champions Real Madrid to Anfield in the second leg of their quarter-final encounter on Wednesday. In the first leg, the Reds were thoroughly outplayed by Los Blancos as their young sensation Vinícius Junior led the charge with two goals. While Marco Asensio scored the other for Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah netted one for the Premier League club, giving Liverpool something to build on in the second leg. Fans can catch the live action in India of this match on the Sony Sports Network.

Liverpool OR Dortmund: who are you backing to bounce back in the second leg?#UCL pic.twitter.com/hPtTG3r3jw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2021

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG head into the second leg with a 3-2 lead after a Kylian Mbappe show derailed the reigning champions Bayern’s charge. Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the goals for Hansi Flick's side in the first leg.

Dortmund vs Man City

German outfit Borussia Dortmund face a tough task of overturning a 1-2 deficit against Manchester City. Phil Foden put the Premier League leaders in the driving seat with a 90th-minute winner in the first leg.

â° RESULTS â°



ðŸ”¥ Goals & drama on Wednesday night!



ðŸ˜± Mbappé scores two in five-goal thriller as Flick suffers first Champions League defeat as coach

ðŸ”µ England stars Mount & Chilwell inspire Chelsea against Porto



ðŸ¤” Best performance?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2021

Chelsea vs Porto

Chelsea will start favourites against FC Porto in their second leg at Seville. The Blues took a 2-0 lead in the first leg thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell and now have two 'away' goals heading into the second leg, which will also be played in Spain.

Champions League live stream: UCL quarter-final schedule for second legs

PSG vs Bayern Munich - Tuesday, April 13 at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST)

Chelsea vs Porto - Tuesday, April 13 at 9:00 PM Spanish local time (Wednesday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Wednesday, April 14 at 8:00 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST)

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 PM (Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST)

How to watch Champions League live in India? UCL quarter-final live stream details

In India, the Liverpool vs Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern Munich games will broadcast live on ony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The UCL quarter-final 2nd leg live stream for all games will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on their Twitter handles.

Image Credits - Mo Salah, PSG, Dortmund Instagram



