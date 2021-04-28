How To Watch Champions League Semi-final Live In India? PSG Vs Man City Channel, Live Info

Last season's Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Parc des Princes and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, April 29). With just hours left for the clash, here's a look at how to watch the Champions League semi-final live in India, PSG vs Man City channel, and our prediction for the same.

PSG vs Man City prediction and preview

Paris Saint-Germain had a shot at Champions League glory last season, but having fallen short against Bayern Munich, the Parisians will look to go the distance this time around. Mauricio Pochettino's side is only three games away from achieving that dream, with a two-legged semi-final tie against Manchester City. PSG come into the first leg having eliminated defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, and are on a three-game winning streak since that clash.

Neymar and Co. enjoyed a 3-1 win against Metz over the weekend and will hope to replicate the same performance when they welcome Man City on Wednesday.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side has already lifted a trophy this season, and are closing in on the Premier League title. While their quadruple hopes were dashed by Chelsea, Man City are still in the race to win a treble and clinch their maiden berth in the Champions League final. The Premier League leaders saw the back of Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-final tie, but have recently suffered defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Leeds United. Paris Saint-Germain as hosts will be the favourites for the clash, but Man City will hope to sneak an away a goal or two which could turn the contest in their favour.

PSG vs Man City prediction: Expected playing XIs

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Paredes, Gueye, Veratti; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Paredes, Gueye, Veratti; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Silva, Foden

PSG vs Man City live stream India: Where to watch UCL live?

In India, the PSG vs Man City game will broadcast live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The UCL semi-final 1st leg live stream for all games will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on their Twitter handles. The PSG vs Man City live stream India will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 29.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)