How To Watch Champions League Semi-final Live In India? Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Stream

13-time winners Real Madrid will take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Estadio Di Stefano and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28. With just hours left for the clash, here's a look at how to watch Champions League semi-final live in India, Real Madrid vs Chelsea channel, and our prediction for the same.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Real Madrid and Chelsea have not had their best form on and off the pitch since they confirmed their place in the Champions League semi-finals. Both were involved in the controversial and much-maligned European Super League, and their form domestically has also taken a hit in recent weeks. Los Blancos suffered a major blow in their LaLiga title aspirations after settling for two 0-0 draws against lowly Getafe and Real Betis to hand Barcelona and Atletico Madrid the advantage in a tight title race. It was Vinicius Jr who led their charge against Liverpool in the quarter-final, and Zinedine Zidane will hope that his team can brush off another English challenge in the semis.

Chelsea meanwhile have tightened their grip on Champions League qualification for the next season with a win over West Ham, to go three clear at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Thomas Tuchel's Blues also booked their place in the FA Cup final by beating Manchester City, while they saw off Porto in their Champions League quarter-final matchup. Real Madrid will prove to be a difficult challenge for the visitors despite their hosts suffering an injury crisis at the church stage of the campaign. Zidane's side will be favourites and will hope to clinch an advantage at home on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction: Expected playing XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream India: Where to watch UCL live?

In India, the Real Madrid vs Chelsea game will broadcast live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The UCL semi-final 1st leg live stream for all games will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on their Twitter handles. The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream India will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid, Chelsea Twitter)