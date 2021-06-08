How To Watch Colombia Vs Argentina Live In India? Colombia Vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina will look to continue their unbeaten start to the World Cup Qualifying campaign on Tuesday, June 8, when they travel to the Estadio Metropolitano to square off against Colombia. The game between the two South American giants is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Colombia vs Argentina team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Colombia vs Argentina: World Cup Qualifying game preview

In their last outing on Friday, Colombia travelled to Lima to take on Peru in the fifth game of their qualifying campaign. Yerry Mina opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime, and goals from Porto duo Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz early in the second half put the game out of sight. That broke a three-game winless run in the qualifying group for Reinaldo Rueda's men, most recently falling to a disappointing 6-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador.

Due to their poor start in the qualifying stages, Colombia are in sixth place in the group, although they could quickly move up as they sit level on points with fourth-placed Paraguay and fifth-placed Uruguay. They will now face an uphill task to contain Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Argentina are yet to suffer a defeat in this round of qualifying and were most recently held to a 1-1 with Chile at home. In the opening round of qualifying games last year, Argentina picked up 10 points from four matches, finishing with a 2-0 win over Peru. La Albiceleste now sit second in the group with 11 points from five games, only trailing a Brazil side who have had a perfect start.

Colombia vs Argentina team news, injuries and suspensions

For Colombia, Daniel Munoz will miss the game as he serves a suspension after being sent off in the recent victory over Peru. Talisman James Rodriguez is also ruled out due to injury. Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata are expected to lead the line for the hosts. Argentina have no injury woes and Scaloni is expected to field his strongest starting line-up against Colombia. Sergio Aguero is tipped to start in attack alongside Lionel Messi.

Colombia vs Argentina prediction

With Lionel Messi in their squad, Argentina are favourites to win this game. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

How to watch Colombia vs Argentina live in India?

There will be no Colombia vs Argentina live broadcast in India. The live stream of the game will also not be available. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the UK, the game will broadcast on Premier Sports 1. In the USA, the Colombia vs Argentina live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits - Seleccion Argentina, Seleccion Colombia Instagram