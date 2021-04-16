How To Watch Copa Del Rey Final Live? Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction

Athletic Bilbao will take on FC Barcelona in the 2021 Copa Del Rey final in what will be their second bite at the cherry. The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja and will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 18. Here's a look at how to watch Copa del Rey final live stream, Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream and our prediction for the same.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and preview

Athletic Club had the chance to lift the Copa Del Rey trophy two weeks earlier against their Basque rivals Real Sociedad but fell to a disappointing defeat. However, Bilbao have a chance to redeem themselves and lift the trophy on Saturday night, but will face a stern test in FC Barcelona. Los Leones have struggled in LaLiga this season and winning the cup competition will be a sign under new coach Marcelino. Athletic Club are winless in their last six games across all competitions, with four draws and two defeats coming against Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are still in contention for the domestic double and Ronaldo Koeman will hope to seal both honours in his debut campaign at Camp Nou. Blaugrana had started their season on a poor note but have found form of late and have been one of the in-form teams in Spain. Barcelona themselves come into the game on the back of a defeat in the El Clasico, with arch-rivals Real Madrid clinching a 2-1 win at home.

The LaLiga giants were unbeaten in nine games on the trot before the El Clasico and will hope to continue that run and lift the trophy when they take on Bilbao. As per our Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, Barcelona are outright favourites for the tie but Athletic Club will hope to make amends and clinch the title in their second attempt.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news

In the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news, Athletic Club are in a mini injury crisis and will be without the services of Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez and Oier Zarraga this weekend. Unai Lopez and Mikel Vesga pushing for starts, but Dani Garcia and Unai Vencedor should ultimately get the nod from head coach Marcelinho. Barcelona will be without Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati as both have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Neto is dealing with an ankle problem. Gerard Pique is fit and should return to the line-up alongside Antoine Griezmann, who started the El Clasico on the bench.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona predicted XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; De Marcos, Nunez, Martinez, Lekue; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; R Garcia, Williams

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; De Jong, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi, Dembele

Copa del Rey final live stream India: How to watch Copa del Rey final live in India?

There is no Copy del Rey final channel in India nor any official Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream. But the Copa del Rey final live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream will start at 1:00 AM in India on Sunday, April 18.

(Image Courtesy: Bilbao, Barcelona Twitter)