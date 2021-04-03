How To Watch Copa Del Rey Final Live? Athletic Club Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Preview

Athletic Bilbao will take on Real Sociedad in the much-awaited 2020 Copa Del Rey final which was postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja and will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 4. Here's a look at how to watch Copa del Rey final live stream, Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live stream and our prediction for the same.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad prediction and preview

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, the two Basque heavyweights, will face off in the much delayed Copa del Rey 2020 final. Bilbao have had a fantastic season this year and have already lifted silverware by defeating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup and will look to add to the celebrations this weekend. Athletic Club have lost only of their last eight games across all competitions and will be favourites to lift the title. However, Bilbao settled for a solitary point against Eibar last time out, and will hope to put that result behind them and clinch bragging rights in the Basque region.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad's early promise this year came tumbling down as the season progressed, and they weathered a poor run of form before returning to winning ways in February. Unlike their opponents, Sociedad have only one shot at glory, and will be keen to seize the chance on Sunday. La Real have only won two of their last six games across all competitions and will have their backs against the wall in this one.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad team news

Marcelino has his full squad at disposal with only midfielder Oier out ijured. Bilbao are likely to stick with their same starting XI, and expect the likes of Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain and Raul Garcia to rise up to the occasion. Sociedad have had their fair share of injury troubles this season, and the likes of Jon Guridi, Joseba Zaldua, Miguel Angel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Sola and Luca Sangalli are all ruled out.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad prediction: Probable starting XIs

Athletic Club: Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Berchiche; Alex Berenguer, Lopez, Vesga, Muniain; Gercia, Williams

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Silva, Illarramendi, Merino; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal

Copa del Rey final channel: How to watch Copa del Rey final live in India?

There is no Copy del Rey final channel in India nor any official Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live stream. But the Copa del Rey final live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The match is set to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 4.

(Image Courtesy: Athletic Club Twitter)