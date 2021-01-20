How To Watch Copa Del Rey Live In India? Alcoyano Vs Real Madrid Live Stream & Team News

Alcoyano will face one of the biggest games in the club's 92-year history when they welcome Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to the Estadio El Collao on Wednesday, January 20. The Copa del Rey third-round encounter between Alcoyano and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM CET (Thursday, January 21 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Alcoyano vs Real Madrid team news and live stream details ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Yet To Win Against Top Six Premier League Sides Despite Spending £222m Last Summer

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid preview

Alcoyano eased past Laredo in Round 1 of the Copa del Rey and then hosted LaLiga strugglers Huesca at the start of January. Vicente Parras's men went on to beat Huesca 2-1 thanks to goals from Jorge Molto and Mourad El Ghezouani on either side of Jaime Seoane's equaliser. The win over Huesca meant that the third-tier outfit set up a clash with the Spanish champions.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will now enter the competition in the Round of 32. Zinedine Zidane's head into their game against Alcoyana on the back of Spanish Super Cup disappointment, having lost to eventual winners Althetic Bilbao in the semi-final. However, Real Madrid are the strong favourites to win this game and expect them to cruise into the last 16 of the competition.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Chief Visits Juventus President Agnelli To Discuss About European Super League

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will be without the services of injured duo Manuel Raillo and Ruben Garces for their clash against Real Madrid. However, Alcoyano boast a team with a healthy mix of youth and experience which could throw up a few problems for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are expected to ring the changes for their inaugural Copa del Rey game of the season. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos have been rested. Federico Valverde and Isco are likely to start in the midfield with Vinicius Junior is likely to lead the line for the visitors.

ALSO READ: Dele Alli Keen On Completing Loan Move To PSG This Month After Spurs Exile Under Mourinho

How to watch Copa del Rey live in India? Alcoyano vs Real Madrid live stream details

There will be no live stream or telecast of the Copa del Rey in India. Live scores and updates from the game between Alcoyano and Real Madrid will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, fans can watch Alcoyano vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN+.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Admits Club "Not Ready To Compete" After Leicester Loss

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Jony Niguez Instagram