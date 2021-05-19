How To Watch Coupe De France Final Live In India? Monaco Vs PSG Prediction And Team News

Amid a nail-biting finish to an extraordinary Ligue 1 season, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain take a break from league action to battle for supremacy in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, May 19. The game between the two French giants is scheduled to commence at 9:15 PM local time (Thursday, May 20 at 12:45 AM IST) at the Stade de France. Here's a look at the Monaco vs PSG team news, how to watch Coupe de France final live in India and our Monaco vs PSG prediction for the crunch French Cup final 2021.

Monaco vs PSG: French Cup final 2021 preview

While the ultimate prize in the form of the Ligue 1 trophy has passed Monaco by for another year, a long-awaited piece of silverware in the form of the Coupe de France might just be just the reward they need for their incredible campaign under Niko Kovac. Victories over Grenoble, Nice, Metz and Lyon preceded a French Cup semi-final showdown with fourth-tier side Rumilly Vallieres. However, Monaco cruised to a 5-1 win to book their place in the Coupe de France final for the first time in 11 years.

Monaco are currently third in the Ligue 1 standings as well, just three points behind league leaders Lille. Kovac's men head to the Stade de France on the back of a 2-1 triumph over Rennes in the league.

Meanwhile, PSG swept aside Reims 4-0 at the weekend, closing the gap to just a point between themselves as Lille heading into the final day of the season. However, the focus will now shift on the Coupe de France final. The Parisiens have lifted the title five times in the last six seasons, with defeat to Rennes in the 2018-19 final representing their only failure in that time period. Having gone unbeaten in their last eight domestic games, Pochettino's men will be determined to sign off an otherwise underwhelming season with some more silverware.

Monaco vs PSG team news, injuries and suspensions

For Monaco, Willem Geubbels is available for the final after serving a three-game suspension for his involvement in the mass brawl with Lyon. Striker Stevan Jovetic has a chance of shaking off a calf injury in time for Wednesday, Kovac confirmed, but attacking midfielder Sofiane Diop is expected to remain sidelined with a sprained ankle. Pietro Pellegri is nursing a back injury but was never likely to feature in the final.

In a huge blow to their chances of defending the Coupe de France, PSG will be without Neymar for the final, as the Brazilian attacker was booked for the third time in 10 matches in the semi-final win over Montpellier. Pochettino's side will also be forced to make do without suspended centre-back Presnel Kimpembe for Wednesday's final, while Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are doubtful after missing out against Reims with gastrointestinal problems. Julian Draxler is also expected to miss out after suffering a reported hamstring injury at the weekend, while Layvin Kurzawa and Marco Verratti will not play again this season.

Monaco vs PSG prediction

This game is bound to be a tight contest but with Mbappe leading the attack for PSG, Pochettino's side are favourites to come away with a win. Our prediction is a 3-2 win for PSG.

How to watch Coupe de France final live in India?

There will be no live broadcast or streaming of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the French Cup final will broadcast live on beIN Sports.

