How To Watch Duren Vs Bayern Live In India? DFB Pokal Live Stream India

Fifth tier side FC Duren will take on Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB Pokal. The Duren vs Bayern live stream will begin on Friday, October 16 at 12:15 AM. The DFB Pokal game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Here is how to watch Duren vs Bayern live in India and DFB Pokal live in India details.

The #DFBPokal first round isn't done yet! 👀



Technically the away side, @FCBayernEN host fifth-tier side @FCDueren at the Allianz Arena tonight in their postponed tie 🏆#FCDFCB pic.twitter.com/nPT4xSGlAs — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) October 15, 2020

Watch Duren vs Bayern: Match preview

Bayern Munich are the overwhelming favourites for the fixture, with the Bavarian giants expected to win the game easily. While the international break meant that Bayern Munich haven’t played a game in a while, they come into the DFB Pokal clash on the back of consecutive victories. The side defeated Hertha Berlin 4-3 in their last game at home. The club will also have an eye on their Bundesliga fixture against Arminia over the weekend, with coach Hansi Flick expected to choose his side accordingly. According to Bundesliga, Duren are on a solid streak of their own, with the club having won their last three games with an aggregate scoreline of 7-1.

DFB Pokal live telecast India: Injury update

Duren: Giuseppe Brunetto has just one injury concern to deal with, with Simon doubtful for the game.

Bayern Munich: Tanguy Nianzou will miss the game with a thigh injury, while Chris Richards and Leroy Sane are out with calf and knee issues respectively. Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is expected to rest several players for this fixture as well.

DFB Pokal live in India: Probable playing 11

Düren: Jackmuth - Becker (c), Sobiech, Weber, Wipperfürth - Antoski, Omerbasic, Pütz, Matuschyk, Tchakoumi – Brasnic

Bayern Munich: Nübel - Sarr, Süle, Boateng, Davies - Martinez, Roca - Musiala, Müller (c), Costa - Choupo-Moting

DFB Pokal live telecast India: How to watch Duren vs Bayern live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the DFB Pokal game for Indian viewers. Fans looking to follow the game can keep a track on Bayern Munich’s social media accounts. According to Squawka, the match will be available in the US on ESPN Deportes. Indian viewers can follow the live scores on FanCode as well at 12:15 AM.

DFB Pokal live in India: Match prediction

While this is the first meeting between the two sides, Bayern Munich are the overwhelming favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Bayern Munich Instagram