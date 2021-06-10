How To Watch Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Live In India? Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Details

The Euro 2020 finally gets underway this week, five years after the last European Championship, which was won by Portugal. Italy will square off against Turkey in the opening game of the tournament at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, however, there will also be the traditional opening ceremony which takes place before the game. Here are the details on how to watch the Euro 2020 opening ceremony live in India.

When is Euro 2020 opening ceremony? Euro 2020 opening ceremony time

The Euro 2020 opening ceremony will be taking place on June 11 ahead of the first match between Turkey and Italy. The ceremony is set to take place from around 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST).

Where is Euro 2020 opening ceremony taking place? Euro 2020 opening ceremony performers

The ceremony will be taking place in Rome. It will be hosted at the Stadio Olimpico, the home stadium of AS Roma and Lazio. The first game shall also be played at the Stadio Olimpico with a crowd of up to 16,000 spectators expected, which is around 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

🎵 @MartinGarrix feat. Bono & The Edge have just released the official song for UEFA #EURO2020! 🎧



Listen to #WeAreThePeople now! — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 14, 2021

Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge are some of the performers who will take centre stage at the Euro 2020 opening ceremony in Rome with a virtual performance that will use cutting-edge technology to bring fans closer to the competition’s curtain-raiser. Italian tenor and lifelong football fan Andrea Bocelli also announced that he shall be singing at the event.

It will be a pleasure and an honor to be able to offer my voice, tomorrow, at the opening ceremony of @UEFA @EURO2020, in the spotlight of the Olympic Stadium in Rome. It will also be a precious opportunity to send a strong message of hope and positivity.



Andrea pic.twitter.com/mlw0uK7e3m — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) June 10, 2021

Italy’s Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta will also be part of the opening ceremony for Euro 2020. The pair won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and are the most representative figures of the city, as Totti spent his entire career with Roma, while Nesta was captain of Lazio. The two former footballers will reportedly engage with the crowd and kick a few balls into the stands as well during the ceremony.

How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony live in India?

In India, the event will broadcast live on the Sony Ten channel. The Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app.

How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony live in the UK?

In the UK, live action from the Euro 2020 opening ceremony will broadcast on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The coverage of the rest of the tournament will then be split between BBC One and ITV1.

Image Credits - uefa.com