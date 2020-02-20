Europa League 2019-20 Where To Watch In India As Man United, Arsenal Aim Progress

The Europa League is back and there are some interesting matches to be played across Europe on Thursday. The second-tier European competition has some big clubs participating this year. The likes of Man United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Porto will all be involved in the Europa League Round of 32 this season. Here are the details of where you can watch the 2019-20 Europa League live in India.

UEFA Europa League: Teams begin preparation ahead of the knockout stage

Europa League live: Where can you watch the UEFA Europa League live in India?

Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Europa League in India.

Europa League live: Man United to feature in top clashes from Round of 32

Match: Club Brugge vs Man United

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion

Match: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Salzburg

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Commerzbank Arena

Match: FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Telia Parken

Match: Getafe vs Ajax

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Match: Ludogorets vs Inter Milan

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Ludogorets Arena

Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST

Stadium: Metalist Stadium

Europa League live: Top clashes from Round of 32

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Match: Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: BayArena

Match: Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: Georgios Karaisakis Stadium

Match: Wolfsburg vs Malmo

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: Volkswagen Arena

Match: Rangers vs Sporting Braga

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Match: Roma vs Gent

Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)

Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

