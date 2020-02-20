The Debate
Europa League 2019-20 Where To Watch In India As Man United, Arsenal Aim Progress

Football News

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe will be involved in the Europa League Round of 32 draw. Here are the Europa League live streaming details and schedule.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Europa League

The Europa League is back and there are some interesting matches to be played across Europe on Thursday. The second-tier European competition has some big clubs participating this year. The likes of Man United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Porto will all be involved in the Europa League Round of 32 this season. Here are the details of where you can watch the 2019-20 Europa League live in India.

UEFA Europa League: Teams begin preparation ahead of the knockout stage

Europa League live: Where can you watch the UEFA Europa League live in India?

Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Europa League in India.

Europa League live: Man United to feature in top clashes from Round of 32 

Match: Club Brugge vs Man United
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion

Match: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Salzburg
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Commerzbank Arena

Match: FC Copenhagen vs Celtic
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Telia Parken

Match: Getafe vs Ajax
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Match: Ludogorets vs Inter Milan
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Ludogorets Arena

Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Metalist Stadium

Europa League live: Top clashes from Round of 32 

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Match: Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: BayArena

Match: Olympiacos vs Arsenal
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Georgios Karaisakis Stadium

Match: Wolfsburg vs Malmo
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Volkswagen Arena

Match: Rangers vs Sporting Braga
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Match: Roma vs Gent
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

