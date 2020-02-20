Europa League 2019-20 Where To Watch In India As Man United, Arsenal Aim Progress

The Europa League is back and there are some interesting matches to be played across Europe on Thursday. The second-tier European competition has some big clubs participating this year. The likes of Man United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Porto will all be involved in the Europa League Round of 32 this season. Here are the details of where you can watch the 2019-20 Europa League live in India.
Travel ✈️— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 19, 2020
Final preparations 👍#UEL 🔜 pic.twitter.com/apYx56x3dm
Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Europa League in India.
Match: Club Brugge vs Man United
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion
Match: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Salzburg
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Commerzbank Arena
Match: FC Copenhagen vs Celtic
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Telia Parken
Match: Getafe vs Ajax
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Match: Ludogorets vs Inter Milan
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Ludogorets Arena
Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 - 11:25 PM IST
Stadium: Metalist Stadium
Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Match: Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: BayArena
Match: Olympiacos vs Arsenal
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Georgios Karaisakis Stadium
Match: Wolfsburg vs Malmo
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Volkswagen Arena
Match: Rangers vs Sporting Braga
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Ibrox Stadium
Match: Roma vs Gent
Date and Timing: Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21 - 1:30 AM IST)
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico
