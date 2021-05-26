How To Watch Europa League Final Live In India? Villarreal Vs Man United Live Stream Info

Two managers with differing resumes of success in continental competition prepare their sides for battle in Gdansk as Villarreal will take on Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26. The 2021 Europa League final is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, May 27 at 12:30 AM). Here's a look at the Villarreal vs Man United team news, the Villarreal vs Man United live stream details and how to watch Europa League final live in India details -

Villarreal vs Man United: 2021 Europa League final preview

Villarreal topped Group I to seal a berth in the Round of 32. In the knockout stages, the Yellow Submarine eased past Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Dinamo Zagreb in the first three rounds before grabbing a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-finals to set up the finale date with Manchester United. Unai Emery's side ended their LaLiga campaign ended in disappointment with a 1-2 defeat to eventual runners-up Real Madrid on Saturday, but will now be hoping to finish the season with continental glory.

Meanwhile, Man United dropped down to the Europa League after finishing third in the UEFA Champions League Group H, losing three of their final four games. However, the Red Devils have been imperious in the second-tier competition, beating Real Sociedad, AC Milan, Granada and AS Roma to reach the final. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now won just two of their last five matches in all competitions but the Norwegian will be hoping to win his first trophy since taking charge of the club.

Villarreal vs Man United team news, injuries and suspensions

For Villarreal, Spurs loanee Juan Foyth is facing a race against time to be fit for the final due to a hamstring issue sustained against Arsenal. Samuel Chukwueze is also a doubt but Emery has refused to rule out the Nigerian winger from playing Villarreal's last game this season. The Villarreal boss has to decide between Paco Alcacer and Carlos Bacca as to who partners top scorer Gerard Moreno upfront.

For Man United, Solskjaer has offered a pessimistic update on the availability of Harry Maguire, who continues to battle back from an ankle injury but is now considered unlikely to be passed fit for the final. Anthony Martial is also ruled out. Edinson Cavani is expected to lead the attack for the English side.

How to watch Europa League final live in India? Villarreal vs Man United channel India

In India, the Europa League final telecast will be available live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Villarreal vs Man United live stream aside, the Villarreal vs Man United channel India will also apply for fans in the Indian subcontinent. The Villarreal vs Man United live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Villarreal, Man United Instagram