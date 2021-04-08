How To Watch Europa League Live In India? Europa League Quarter-final Fixtures, Schedule

Europa League action returns on Thursday, April 8, with just eight teams left in the competition. With all four of the quarter-final first-leg matches set to take place on Thursday, it promises to be an unmissable night of live action from across Europe. Here's a look at the UEL schedule, live stream details and the quarter-final fixtures.

UEL schedule: Europa League quarter-final fixtures

Granada vs Manchester United - Thursday, April 8, 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST)

Manchester United will be on the road to face Spanish side Granada in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals first leg. The Red Devils reached the quarter-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over AC Milan, the winner courtesy of a close-range strike from Paul Pogba at San Siro in March. Meanwhile, Granada have lost their last three matches in all competitions, but have impressed in Europe, dumping out Napoli and Molde en route to the last eight.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague - Thursday, April 8, 8:00 PM local time (Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST)

Fresh from a 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool, Arsenal’s attention turns to Europe and a quarter-final first-leg clash with Slavia Prague at the Emirates. The north London outfit will now face another tough assignment in the Europa League against a Slavia Prague side who have already knocked out Leicester and Rangers to reach the last eight.

Ajax vs Roma - Thursday, April 8, 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST)

Dutch league leaders Ajax are in superb form and Erik ten Hag’s men have won all four Europa League knockout matches this season, beating Lille and Young Boys home and away. Roma also reached the last eight with relative ease, beating Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk to set up the Ajax clash.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal - Thursday, April 8, 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST)

After sensationally dumping Tottenham out in the last round, Dinamo Zagreb will be looking to cause another upset against Villarreal in their first European quarter-final since 1970. Meanwhile, Villarreal are unbeaten in the Europa League this term, winning nine times and drawing only once. They dumped out Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv in the knockout rounds and will be targeting another European semi-final under Unai Emery.

How to watch Europa League live in India? Europa League live stream details

In India, the live broadcast for the quarter-final fixtures of the Europa League will be available on the Sony Sports Network. The Europa League live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the teams.

Image Credits - Villarreal, Man United, Arsenal Twitter