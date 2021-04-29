How To Watch Europa League Live In India? Europa League Semi-finals Channel, Live Stream

Thursday's Europa League semi-final fixtures feature four heavyweights battling it out for a spot in the final. Premier League giants Man United will take on Serie A's Roma while Spanish heavyweights Villarreal will take on Premier League's Arsenal. Here is a look at how to watch Europa League live in India, the Europa League semi-finals channel, and a short preview of the games.

Europa League semi-final fixtures: Man United vs Roma, Villarreal vs Arsenal match details

Man United vs Roma -

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick off-time: 12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 30 (8:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 29)

ðŸ¤© The journey continues!

â„¹ï¸ Semi-final first legs



Who are you backing to reach the final? ðŸ¤”@UKEnterprise | #UELFixtures | #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 29, 2021

Villarreal vs Arsenal -

Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica

Kick off-time: 12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 30 (9:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 29)

How to watch Europa League live in India? Europa League semi-finals channel

For fans wondering how to watch Europa League live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Europa League semi-finals channel for Man United vs Roma is Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD, and for Villarreal vs Arsenal is Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Europa League semi-finals live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app for both games. Live scores and updates from all Europa League semi-final fixtures can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams.

Man United vs Roma preview

Man United arrive in this match on the back of six consecutive victories in all competitions and are one of the favourites to clinch this year's Europa League title. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year as well only to be knocked out by eventual winners Sevilla. With Man United having been trophyless since 2017, this is perhaps the best time for The Red Devils to turn things around.

"We want to repay the support of the fans ... we have to fight for them."



ðŸŽ™ï¸ @PFonsecaCoach discusses what's ahead!

#ASRoma #UEL #ManUtdRoma pic.twitter.com/rT9KzOpTJT — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 29, 2021

On the other hand, Roma also have a fantastic opportunity at achieving glory this season and also get back to playing Champions League football next season. Paulo Fonseca's side are seventh in the Serie A standings and were beaten 3-2 by relegation battlers Cagliari in their last match. Roma, who have not reached a European Cup final in 30 years, will hope to end that run this year when they face Man United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Villarreal vs Arsenal preview

With Villarreal 21 points off the Champions League spots in the LaLiga standings, the Europa League remains the only route for them to play Champions League football next season. Moreover, Villarreal's manager Unai Emery will be desperate to beat his former side having been sacked in November 2019 following a series of poor results. Emery will also be well aware of the threat that The Gunners possess.

ðŸ’¬ "I grew up in Valencia and supported Villarreal and Valencia, they are the two teams in my city. I remember a lot of games I watched them and you think, 'I want one time to play for them.'"



ðŸ—ž Why tomorrow night's #UEL semi-final will be 'special' for @PabloMV5 ðŸ‘‡ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a disastrous 2021 Premier League campaign, to say the least. Mikel Arteta's men are currently in tenth place in the Premier League standings and are at risk of not qualifying for European football at all. With five games remaining in the season, the Gunners are nine points behind fifth-placed West Ham, who occupy the last spot for Europa League.