How To Watch FA Cup Final Live In India? Chelsea Vs Leicester City Prediction, Schedule

Chelsea will lock horns with Leicester City for the 2021 FA Cup on Saturday, May 15. The FA Cup final between the two English giants at the iconic Wembley stadium is scheduled to commence at 5:15 PM BST (9:45 PM IST). Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Chelsea vs Leicester City: FA Cup final preview

This will be the third time in the last four years that Chelsea have reached the final of the FA Cup, putting the Blues in rather familiar territory. The west London giants have only conceded one goal in five games in this competition as they seek to go one better than last year and lift the trophy for the ninth time. Morecambe were brushed aside 4-0 in the third round, with Thomas Tuchel giving an early indication he would take the FA Cup seriously.

Luton did manage to grab a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge before Barnsley were edged out 1-0 in Yorkshire. Sheffield United went down 2-0 at Staford Bridge and then Hakim Ziyech grabbed the only goal of the game against Man City on 55 minutes to put Chelsea into the final of the 2021 FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven’t played in an FA Cup final since 1969. In four previous attempts, the Foxes lost in the final, putting Brendan Rodgers' side in a position to win the FA Cup for the first time in club history. The Foxes kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a fine 4-0 triumph at Stoke and then came from behind to prevail 3-1 away to Brentford.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time effort helped the Foxes to scrape past Brighton 1-0 and he bagged a brace in City’s impressive 3-1 win against Manchester United. The Nigerian forward was again the match-winner in the semis versus Southampton, grabbing the only goal of the game on 55 minutes.

Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction

Chelsea have shown tremendous progress under Thomas Tuchel since the German has been in charge of the club. He has also taken Chelsea to the UCL final and his team are favourites to come out victorious in this game. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the Blues.

How to watch FA Cup final live in India? Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final channel

In India, Sony Ten 2 has been designated as the official FA Cup channel India broadcast partner. Besides, the FA Cup fixtures will also be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 HD. The Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in India will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Chelsea, Leicester City Instagram