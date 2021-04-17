How To Watch FA Cup Semi-final Live In India? Chelsea Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction

Chelsea will look to make it to their second successive FA Cup final when they take on Manchester City in the semi-final. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium and will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 17. Here's a look at how to watch FA Cup semi-final live in India, Chelsea vs Man City live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Chelsea vs Man City prediction and preview

Chelsea made it to the FA Cup final last year under Frank Lampard, and his successor Thomas Tuchel will eye the competition as an opportunity to add silverware in his debut campaign. The Blues have been impressive since the German took over and find themselves in the Champions League semi-finals, after defeating Porto 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, and one point off fourth-placed West Ham, but have been susceptible in recent times, with a 2-5 defeat at home against West Brom and the defeat to Porto in Seville.

An #EmiratesFACup run started by Frank Lampard...



Manchester City are still in the hunt meanwhile for the unprecedented quadruple and Chelsea are one of the many challenges they will face as the business end of the season draws near. The Premier League leaders made it to the Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola with a 4-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund. Like Chelsea, Man City themselves have shown recent signs of weakness, with a shock 1-2 defeat against Leeds United at home, sandwiched between their quarter-final games against Dortmund. Man City will be favourites nonetheless and will be looking to retain the trophy they won in 2019 as per our Chelsea vs Man City prediction.

Chelsea vs Man City team news

As per the Chelsea vs Man City team news, Chelsea will be without midfield lynchpin Matteo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen who are ruled out of the clash due to injuries. Kepa Arizabalaga should start in goal, while Kurt Zouma could return at the back with Thiago Silva being managed cautiously. For Man City, Joao Cancelo is likely to return to the XI, alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zack Steffen will feature at the goal, with Raheem Sterling likely to return to the playing XI after being benched for more often than not in recent weeks.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live in India?

To answer the 'How to watch FA Cup semi-final live in India?' query, Sony Ten 2 has been designated as the official FA Cup channel India broadcast partner. Besides, the FA Cup fixtures will also be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 HD. In terms of other places where to watch FA Cup live in India, the Sony LIV App is the designated Chelsea vs Man City live stream India partner. Meanwhile, if fans are unable to watch the FA Cup quarter-final live stream India due to internet issues or lack of availability as a possible reason, live scores and timely match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

