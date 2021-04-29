How To Watch FC Goa Vs Al Wahda Live? AFC Champions League Live Stream And Telecast

FC Goa will lock horns with Al Wahda in their final Group E game of the AFC Champions League on Thursday, April 29. The game between the two sides at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the FC Goa vs Al Wahda team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda preview: AFC Champions League group E game preview

FC Goa will head into their final group game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan. The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit were on the brink of registering their first win in the AFC Champions League before conceding an 89th-minute equaliser. The Gaurs are currently in third place in Group E with three points from five games and are out of contention to qualify for the next round of the competition. Earlier on Wednesday, FC Goa confirmed that the club's foreign contingent including head coach, Juan Ferrando, along with the foreign staff have been allowed the leave the country amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

Meanwhile, Al Wahda are second in Group E with 10 points from their five league games. The UAE Pro League side beat group leaders Persepolis FC 1-0 in their last game and a win over FC Goa would propel Al-Wahda FC into the next round of the AFC Champions League as one of the best second-placed teams in the competition.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda team news, injuries and suspensions

FC Goa will be naming an all-Indian starting line-up after all their foreign players have left the country.

Meanwhile, Abdulla Anwar will miss the game against FC Goa after picking up a red card in the win over Persepolis.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda prediction

These two teams played each other earlier this month in a 0-0 draw. However, Al Wahda are favourites to win this game as they will be high on confidence following their win over Persepolis FC. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for Al Wahda.

AFC Champions League live stream: How to watch FC Goa vs Al Wahda live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 3. The FC Goa vs Al Wahda live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Al Wahda Twitter, FC Goa Instagram