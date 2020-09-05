How To Watch Iceland Vs England Live In India? Nations League Live Stream India

Iceland (ICE) take on England (ENG) in the UEFA Nations League at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland in the latest round of Nations League fixtures. Iceland vs England live stream will begin on on September 5 at 9:30 PM IST. Here is how to watch Iceland vs England live in India and the Nations League preview.

Iceland vs England live stream: Match preview

This will be the first round of Nations League fixtures for both the teams this season, as they look to make a winning start in the competition. After having finished third in the UEFA Nations League the last time out, England will be looking to go further in the competition as the Three Lions target the trophy. The last time England took the field was in their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo, which they won 4-0. Iceland, on the other hand, will be looking to perform much better in their Nations League fixtures than last time out. They finished at the bottom of the group in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, losing out to Switzerland and Belgium.

Iceland vs England live stream: Squad list

Iceland squad Nations League: Gunnarsson, Halldórsson, Kristinsson, Rúnarsson, Árnason, Eyjólfsson, Fjóluson, Hermannsson, Ingason, Magnússon, Sampsted, Skúlason, Anderson, Baldursson, Bjarnason, Friðjónsson, Hallfreðsson, Pálsson, Þorsteinsson, A Sigurðsson, Traustason Sigþórsson, Böðvarsson, Guðmundsson, Friðjónsson

England squad Nations League: Henderson, Pickford, Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Dier, Gomez, Keane, Mings, Trippier, Walker, Coady, Foden, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Grealish, Abraham, Greenwood, Ings, Kane, Sancho, Sterling

Iceland vs England h2h record

The last time these two sides met was in Euro 2016 when Iceland pulled off a major upset as they defeated England 2-1 in the Round of 16 clash. In total, three Iceland vs England h2h clashes have taken place in the past, with each side winning once while the third game ended a draw. In terms of goals, England are ahead when it comes to scoring in the Iceland vs England h2h clashes, finding the net eight times as opposed to Iceland’s four.

How to watch Iceland vs England in India? Iceland vs England live India details

The Iceland vs England encounter will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 5. Fans looking to watch the Iceland vs England Nations League live in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The Iceland vs England live stream will also be available Sony LIV.

