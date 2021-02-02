How To Watch Inter Milan Vs Juventus Live? Coppa Italia Live Stream Details

Antonio Conte's high-flying Inter Milan will take on his former side Juventus as the two Italian giants collide in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The game will be played at the San Siro and will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, February 3. Here's a look at how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, the Coppa Italia live telecast and the team news for both teams.

Also Read: Does Barcelona Shockingly Still Owe Lionel Messi Small Fortune Of €63.5m In Unpaid Wages?

Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction and preview

Both Inter and Juventus faced off just over a fortnight ago, with the former coming out on top in a sensational 2-0 win, signifying their title credentials. Antonio Conte's men have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions, as they hunt for a major piece of silverware after agonisingly missing out on all fronts last season. Inter defeated city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final, with Christian Eriksen scoring a late stoppage-time winner.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos To Man United: Real Madrid Star Picks MUFC As His Next Destination

𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗗'𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗨𝗣 💪

🏆 Coppa Italia

🆚 @Inter_en

🏟 Stadio San Siro

⏰ 20:45 CET

📲 #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/Iv6wHFroXj — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 2, 2021

As for Juventus, this has been a season of transition for the Old Lady under new manager Andrea Pirlo. The Biaconeri have romped to four successive wins since their league defeat to Inter, including their 4-0 win over SPAL in the quarter-final. Juventus will hope that they can avenge their defeat and take the advantage away from home before heading back to Turin next week. Inter Milan are favourites, but Juventus do possess the quality to dethrone Antonio Conte's men.

Also Read: Liverpool's New Signing Ben Davies FORCED To Delete Tweet After Deadline Day Transfer

Inter Milan vs Juventus team news

Inter Milan will miss talismanic striker Romelu Lukaku, who serves a one-match suspension for his clash of heads with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Wing-back Achraf Hakimi will also be suspended which leaves former Manchester United duo Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmin to slot in. Danilo D'Ambrosio is out injured, while Ashley Young and Marcelo Brozovic could earn recalls to the playing XI. As for Juventus, Paulo Dybala remains the only major absentee. Pirlo might give Gianluigi Buffon another cup game, while Matthijs de Ligt could come in for Giorgio Chiellini if the latter is rested. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start again, with either Dejan Kulusevski or Alvaro Morata partnering him upfront.

Inter Milan vs Juventus team news: Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Martinez, Sanchez

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Arthur, Chiesa; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Coppa Italia channel: How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream?

There will be no official Coppa Italia live telecast and live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. In the USA, the Coppa Italia live stream will be available on ESPN+, while viewers in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport ESPN. The game starts at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, February 3.

Also Read: Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak To Ease Defensive Woes, Option To Buy Set At £18m In Summer

(Image Courtesy: Inter, Juventus Instagram)