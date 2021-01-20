How To Watch Italian Super Cup Live? Supercoppa Live Stream, Juventus Vs Napoli Team News

Italian giants Juventus suffered a major setback in the 32nd edition of the Italian Super Cup final. Lazio defeated the Turin-based outfit 3-1 to clinch the title. Now, Andrea Pirlo's men have another chance to clinch the silverware when they take on Napoli on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (Thursday according to IST).

How to watch Italian Super Cup live? Juventus vs Napoli live stream

There will no Supercoppa Italiana live telecast and Supercoppa Italiana live stream in India. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Italian Super Cup live:

Venue: Stadio Citta del Tricolore

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Juventus vs Napoli live stream and preview

Juventus arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Inter Milan in Serie A. Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella netted once each against the defending Serie A champions. Previously, Juventus had a narrow escape against Genoa in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Napoli, on the other hand, hammered Fiorentina, netting six times while conceding none in Serie A. Lorenzo Insigne netted twice in the rout of Fiorentina.

Juventus vs Napoli team news

Juventus manager Pirlo will have to cope in the absence of Paulo Dybala, who is out with with a knee injury. Besides, the likes of Merih Demiral, Mattijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro and Gianluca Frabotta and Franco Israel will also be unavailable for the clash against Napoli. Meanwhile, Napoli have reported no injuries for the Supercoppa Italiana final on Wednesday.

Juventus vs Napoli probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Georgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo, Federicho Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli: David Ospina, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian, Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen

Juventus vs Napoli prediction

Juventus have a better head-to-head record with 13 wins and seven defeats against Napoli and hence are the favourites to win the tie 3-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Napoli, Juventus Twitter