How To Watch Leverkusen Vs Bayern Live In India? DFB-Pokal Final Live In India​​​​​​​

The German football calendar heads to the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen face off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for DFB-Pokal silverware. The kick-off for the DFB-Pokal Cup final is scheduled for 7 pm local time (11:30 pm IST). A large number of Indian football fans asked a series of questions in regards to the DFB-Pokal live stream in India. 'How to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India?' and 'How to watch DFB Pokal final live in India' were some of the questions trending on social media. Here are the details of how to catch the DFB Pokal live India.

84/85, 1/4 final: B04 1-3 FCB 🔴

97/98, 1/4 final: FCB 2-0 B04 🔴

02/03, 1/2 final: FCB 3-1 B04 🔴

07/09, 1/4 final: B04 4-2 FCB 🦁

14/15, 1/4 final: B04 0-0 FCB (3-5 pens) 🔴

17/18, 1/2 final: B04 2-6 FCB 🔴



19/20, Final: B04 ❓-❓ FCB #B04FCB #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/8SN4YAJaZQ — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) July 2, 2020

How to watch DFB Pokal live? DFB Pokal live streaming

With Bayern Munich in the hunt for a domestic double, fans across the world have asked 'How to watch DFB Pokal live?'. Fans in the USA can watch the DFB-Pokal live streaming on ESPN2 while the ESPN app will also live stream the DFB-Pokal Cup final. Fans in the UK can watch the DFB-Pokal final live on BT Sport.

How to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India? Match preview

Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen narrowly missed out on a top-four finish while Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 30th time in the club's illustrious history. Although Bayern remain favourites to secure a domestic double, Leverkusen will look to end their campaign with some silverware in the 77th edition of the DFB-Pokal Cup. All eyes will be on young German superstar Kai Havertz, who is expected to lead the line for Leverkusen while goalscoring machine Robert Lewandowski is likely to spearhead the attack for Hans-Dieter Flick's side. This could also be Thiago Alcantara's last appearance in a Bayern shirt as the Bavarian giants have admitted he is looking for a move away this summer.

How to watch DFB-Pokal final live in India? How to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India?

A number of fans in India have been eagerly awaiting the DFB-Pokal Cup final to witness Bayern Munich in action for the last time in their domestic season. The questions of 'How to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India?' and 'How to watch DFB Pokal final live in India?' were trending across social media. Unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the DFB-Pokal Cup final between Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India. The DFB-Pokal Cup final will not be telecast in India.

