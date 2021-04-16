How To Watch MLS 2021 Live? MLS Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream And More

The MLS enters its 26th season on Friday, April 16, 2021, with Houston Dynamo squaring off against San Jose in the season opener. With 14 teams in the Eastern Conference this season and 13 in the Western Conference, all 27 clubs will still compete in 34 regular-season matches â€• 17 home and 17 away. With the addition of Austin FC to the MLS this season, here's a look at the MLS schedule and MLS fixtures over the next few days.

MLS schedule and format for 2021 season

The MLS journey for the 2021 season begins on Friday, April 17, with the regular season running through till November 7, 2021. The playoffs will then take place from November 19 through to the MLS Cup, which is scheduled to take place on December 11. The league will also break for the FIFA international window in June and the opening of the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 9-16. This is also a season that comes a year after COVID-19 led to the suspension of the MLS 2020 season.

Three MLS teams will also be opening new stadiums this year. FC Cincinnati will open the West End Stadium when they take on Inter Miami on May 16. Debutants Austin FC will open the Q2 Stadium on June 16, and Columbus will open the New Crew Stadium on July 3 during their clash against New England.

MLS fixtures for matchday 1

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose - Friday, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 17 at 5:30 AM IST)

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota - Friday, 9:30 PM ET (Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 AM IST)

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC - Saturday, 2:00 PM ET (April 17 at 11:30 PM IST)

Orlando City vs Atlanta United - Saturday, 3:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 12:30 AM IST)

LAFC vs Austin - Saturday, 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 3:30 AM IST)

NY Red Bulls vs Sporting KC - Saturday, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 AM IST)

FC Dallas vs Colorado - Saturday, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 AM IST)

DC United vs NYC FC - Saturday, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 AM IST)

Chicago vs New England - Saturday, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 6:00 AM IST)

Nashville vs Cincinnati - Saturday, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, April 18 at 6:00 AM IST)

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy - Sunday, 3:00 PM ET (Monday, April 19 at 12:30 AM IST)

Columbus vs Philadelphia - Sunday, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, April 19 at 3:30 AM IST)

Vancouver vs Portland - Sunday, 10:30 PM ET (Monday, April 19 at 7:30 AM IST)

How to watch MLS 2021 live? MLS live stream details

The live telecast for MLS games will be shared by Fox Sports, FS 1, TUDN, TSN and ABC. The live stream of a select few games will be available on ESPN + and DAZN.

Image Credits - Chicharito, Seattle Sounders Instagram