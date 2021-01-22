How To Watch Monchengladbach Vs Dortmund Live? Team News And Bundesliga Preview

Following a shocking defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund will square off against Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga. The match will be played on Friday, January 22, 2021 (Saturday according to IST). Here are the details on How to watch Monchengladbach vs Dortmund Live, team news, prediction, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Monchengladbach vs Dortmund live?

There will no official Bundesliga broadcast in India. But the Bundesliga live stream will be provided on the FanCode App. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Monchengladbach vs Dortmund live:

Venue: Borussia Park

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1 am IST

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Dortmund have struggled for exceptional form ever since the start of the current campaign. Julian Brandt's goal against Leverkusen could not help the Signal Iduna Park outfit from winning any point from the game. Edin Terzic's men have managed just two victories in the previous five games.

We go again at Gladbach on Friday 🏟 pic.twitter.com/HJTZaAJ6bk — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 20, 2021

On the other hand, Monchengladbach arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Werder Bremen. Nico Elvedi netted the only goal of the game to bag an all-important three points from the clash. Monchengladbach have lost just once in the last five games of the competition.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund team news

Monchengladbach have some major injury concerns ahead of the clash. Joseph Scally sustained a knock and will miss out of the game. Mamadou Doucoure, Rocco Reitz and Valentino Lazaro are also the possible absentees for manager Marco Rose.

On the other hand, Axel Witsel is yet to recover completely from his Achilles tendon injury. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer and Thorgan Hazard are set to miss out. Meanwhile, Thomas Delaney is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards since the start of the campaign.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund probable XI

Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Dortmund: Roman Burki, Raphael Guerreiro, Matts Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland

Bundesliga points table update

Borussia Dortmund sit fourth on the Bundesliga standings. Edin Terzic's men have racked up 29 points in 17 games. On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the seventh spot in the Bundesliga points table. They have 28 points in 17 games this season.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund prediction

Dortmund have a better head-to-head ratio with 16 wins as averse to five in favour of Monchengladbach. Hence, Dortmund are the favourites to win the game 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

