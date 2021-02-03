How To Watch Napoli Vs Atalanta Live? Coppa Italia Live Stream Details

Napoli take on Atalanta in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday, February 3 (Thursday IST). The match will be played at the Stadio Diego Maradona and will begin at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Napoli vs Atalanta live, Coppa Italia live telecast and team news for the game.

Also Read: Eden Hazard Trolled By Burger King After Staying Away From Real Madrid Training

Napoli vs Atalanta prediction and preview

Napoli let a piece of silverware slip from their hands less than a fortnight ago when they lost the Supercoppa Italiana to Juventus. The defending champions will hope to keep hold of a shot at the Coppa Italia and will be keen to begin the fixture well at home. Manager Gennaro Gattuso has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, which has eased with back to back victories over Spezia and Parma. However, calls for his sacking will return if the Partenopei fail to win against Atalanta.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Overtakes Eric Cantona In Man Utd Scoring Charts With 83rd Goal Vs Soton

As for Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini is hoping for his side's first major piece of silverware since 1963. La Dea reached the Coppa Italia final as recently as 2019, where they were defeated by Lazio. Having brushed them aside in the cup quarterfinals, Atalanta fell to a disappointing league defeat at home and will have to do a lot better if they wish to earn any sort of advantage in Naples. Napoli are favourites for the clash at home and will be hoping to seal a sizeable advantage before the return leg next week.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Rejoices As Portuguese Equalises Vs Inter Milan In Coppa Italia

Napoli vs Atalanta team news

Gennaro Gattuso has a largely clean bill of health with a healthy competition for places in his first XI. Only Dries Mertens, who has struggled with injuries this campaign is the major absentee, while Fabian Ruiz could return if he gets a negative COVID-19 test. Andrea Petagna could start up front in place of Victor Osimhen, while David Ospina could replace Alex Meret in goal. As for Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino is suspended, while Cristian Romero picked up a suspension after being sent-off in the quarter-final. Backup Bosko Sutalo is also in doubt, so Mattia Caldara could get the nod. Luis Muriel could also return to the line-up, while new signing Joakim Maehle could continue on the right, as Hans Hateboer remains a concern.

Also Read: Luis Suarez Should've Joined Juventus And NOT Atletico, Says Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman

Napoli vs Atalanta team news: predicted line-ups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Elmas, Bakayoko; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Petagna

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina, Malinovskyi; Muriel

Coppa Italia channel: How to watch Napoli vs Atalanta live stream?

There will be no official Coppa Italia live telecast and live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. In the USA, the Coppa Italia live stream will be available on ESPN+, while viewers in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport ESPN. The game starts at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday, February 4.

(Image Courtesy: Atalanta, Napoli Twitter)