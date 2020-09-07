How To Watch Netherlands Vs Italy Live In India? Nations League Live Stream India

In what promises to be an exciting clash, the Netherlands will face off against Italy in the UEFA Nations League Group A on Monday, September 7 (Tuesday for Indian viewers). The Netherlands vs Italy match will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, and will kick off at 12:15 am IST. Here's how to watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India, Netherlands vs Italy live stream India and Nations League preview.

Also Read: Van De Beek Dedicates Man Utd Move To ‘dying’ First Coach Harm Grevink Battling Cancer

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India? Netherlands vs Italy prediction, match preview

Both Netherlands and Italy suffered the ignominy of not qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and are currently in their rebuilding phase as they prepare for Euro 2021. The Dutch national team were dealt a further blow when manager Ronald Koeman was prised away by Barcelona. Caretaker boss Dwight Lodeweges steered them to a 1-0 win in their opening Nations League encounter against Poland but will have to pull up their socks if they have to defeat Italy. Roberto Mancini's side settled for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and will hope to register a win when they take the field on Monday.

Also Read: Luis Suarez Must Pass Italian Language Exam To Seal Juventus Transfer: Report

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India? Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Jasper Cillessen; Hans Hateboer, Joel Veltman, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Frenkie de Jong, Marten De Roon; Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel; Memphis Depay

Jasper Cillessen; Hans Hateboer, Joel Veltman, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Frenkie de Jong, Marten De Roon; Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel; Memphis Depay Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Frello Jorginho, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Netherlands vs Italy live stream India: How to watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India?

Fans can watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. The Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner for the Nations League telecast in India. The Nations League telecast of the Netherlands vs Italy clash will begin at 12:15 am IST. The Netherlands vs Italy live stream India will be available on Sony LIV. The Netherlands vs Italy live stream in India will also be available to JIo TV and Airtel TV subscribers.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Nets Brace Vs Ukraine To Become Highest-scoring International Defender: Watch

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy live in India? Netherlands vs Italy prediction

Netherlands vs Italy pits up the former's pacy attack against the latter's steely defence. However, with Italy's first-choice centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonuci both entering the twilight of their career, expect the Dutch attackers to run rounds around them. Italy do boast some firepower up front in the likes of Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile, who is likely to trouble Virgil van Dijk and co. Our prediction is that the Netherlands will beat Italy 2-1 on Monday (Tuesday IST).

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Club Keen On Signing Lyon Striker Depay And Liverpool's Wijnaldum

(Image Courtesy: ONS Oranje, Azzuri Twitter)