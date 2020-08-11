How To Watch Portland Vs Orlando City Live In India? MLS Is Back Tournament Final Preview

Portland Timbers will face Orlando City SC in the finals of the MLS is Back tournament. Both the teams have performed extremely well in the mini-tournament. Portland Timbers held their nerves from the start and dominated the oppositions for the most part of the tournament. Orlando City turned out as a strong side under new manager Oscar Pareja. Fans can expect an exciting final between both sides.

MLS is Back Tournament final live stream: Portland vs Orlando City live stream (India)

MLS final time: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 06:00 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS is Back Tournament final live stream: Portland vs Orlando City live stream (USA)

Portland vs Orlando City: Tuesday, August 11, 8:30 PM ET

Live Telecast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV

MLS is Back Tournament final live stream: How to watch Portland vs Orlando City live stream in India

The Portland vs Orlando City MLS is back tournament final live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still catch the Portland vs Orlando City live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Portland vs Orlando City game.

MLS is back tournament final live India: Portland vs Orlando City full squads

Portland Timbers (PT): Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

Orlando City SC (ORL): Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike

