How To Watch Portugal Vs Spain Live In India? International Friendly Live Stream Details

Portugal and Spain will take on each other in an international friendly before the two European heavyweights resume their UEFA Nations League campaign. The Portugal vs Spain live stream will begin on Wednesday night, October 7 (October 8 in India) at 12:15 am. The international friendly will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Here's how fans can watch Portugal vs Spain live in India, the Portugal vs Spain live stream details and Portugal vs Spain team news.

Also Read: Liverpool Players Testing Positive For COVID-19: Shaqiri Joins Thiago, Mane On COVID List

Portugal vs Spain live stream info and preview

This encounter is the first time the two sides will meet after the entertaining 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup. Portugal began their UEFA Nations League campaign in impressive fashion last time out. The side defeated Croatia 4-1 and Sweden 2-0 in its last two games.

Spain on the other hand collected four points from their first two UEFA Nations League fixtures. While La Roja comprehensively defeated Ukraine 4-0, they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Germany. Portugal will come into the clash against Spain as favourites, having not lost any of their last five friendlies.

Also Read: Cavani Jersey Number At Man United Revealed, Could Mean End Of Future Jadon Sancho Pursuit

Já saiu a lista! 🗒️ Estes são os convocados para os jogos com 🇪🇸Espanha, 🇫🇷França e 🇸🇪Suécia! #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo



Here's the list! 🗒️ These are the players called up for the games against 🇪🇸Spain, 🇫🇷France and 🇸🇪Sweden! #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/BeTi6avecs — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 1, 2020

Portugal vs Spain team news: Players to watch out for

Portugal: With the UEFA Nations League fixtures to follow soon, Fernando Santos could be tempted to rest some of his key players. Daniel Podence could be one of the players making his first appearance for Portugal, after having impressed for Wolves in the Premier League. If Cristiano Ronaldo is rested, the creative burden could fall on Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani Almost QUIT Football After Girlfriend Caught COVID-19 Before Man Utd Move

Spain: All eyes will be on Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati, to see how the youngster performs for the national side. Fati became Spain’s youngster goalscorer last time out and has already scored 2 goals and registered one assist for La Roja.

🚨 OFICIAL | Esta es la convocatoria de Luis de la Fuente para los partidos de la @SeFutbol Sub-21 ante Islas Feroe y Kazajistán del 8 y 13 de octubre.



🇪🇸#SomosEspaña

⚽️ #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/Qrx8gyfCgW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 2, 2020

Portugal vs Spain team news: Probable lineups

Portugal: Lopes; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Sequeira; Carvalho, Moutinho, Fernandes; Podence, Felix, Jota

Lopes; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Sequeira; Carvalho, Moutinho, Fernandes; Podence, Felix, Jota Spain: De Gea; Roberto, Ramos, Torres, Reguilon; Busquets, Ceballos, Merino; Traore, Rodrigo, Fati

Also Read: Neymar Bragged About His Salary During PSG Vs Marseille Clash, Reveals Alvaro Gonzalez

Portugal vs Spain live stream: How to watch Portugal vs Spain live in India

The Portugal vs Spain live telecast India will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Fans in India can also catch the Portugal vs Spain live stream on the SonyLIV app. For fans who want to check out the in-game highlights and live scores, they can follow the team’s social media handles.

Image Credits: Sefutbol Instagram, Portugal Instagram