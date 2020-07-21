How To Watch PSG Vs Celtic Live? PSG Friendly Live Stream Details And Full Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have steamrolled over their opposition in the past two PSG friendly matches. The PSG friendly matches live have been a treat to watch, with the club scoring a whopping 16 goals in their previous 2 PSG friendly matches. They face off against Scottish club Celtic in their upcoming match. Here is how to watch PSG vs Celtic live, information on the PSG vs Celtic live stream and PSG vs Celtic team news update.

PSG friendly matches: PSG vs Celtic live stream details

Game: PSG vs Celtic Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Time: 10:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM CEST, 6:00 PM (UK) Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Celtic team news

A little magic to start the week 👋#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ZFtQw7Ya7P — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 20, 2020

PSG: PSG will be looking to ramp up their fitness levels with these friendlies as they look to play the domestic competitions and the Champions League. The entire squad is expected to be available for selection, except Juan Bernat who may be out with muscle fatigue according to Transfermarkt.

Celtic: After failing to make the bench in the past 2 matches, midfielder Tom Rogic is expected to play a part in the match against PSG. Mikey Johnson and Vakoun Bayo have already returned home, and therefore will be unavailable for this game. Hatem Abd Elhamed and Patryk Klimala face late fitness tests.

How to watch PSG vs Celtic live

Fans in India wouldn’t be able to watch the PSG vs Celtic live stream, as the PSG friendly matches aren’t being televised in India. For fans in the UK wondering on how to watch PSG vs Celtic live, they can watch the match on Premier Sports and the PSG vs Celtic live stream will be available on Premier Player. Celtic TV subscribers will also be able to watch the PSG vs Celtic live stream on the club’s official channel.

PSG friendly matches round up

In their last two games, the Paris club has been in top form in each of the PSG friendly matches. In the first of the scheduled PSG friendly matches, the club routed second division side Le Havre 9-0. Neymar and Mauro Icardi bagged braces while Kylian Mbappe scored a goal as well. The second of the PSG friendly matches resulted in a 7-0 victory over Belgian minnows Waasland-Beveren on Friday. The match made the headlines as Neymar and Mauro Icardi combined to successfully execute the pass penalty in the game. Kylian Mbappe and Chuopo-Moting were amongst the scorers as well.

Image Courtesy: instagram/psg, instagram/celticfc