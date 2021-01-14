Defending Supercopa and LaLiga champions Real Madrid will square off against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final. The match will be played on Thursday, January 14, 2020 (Friday according to IST). Here are the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream details, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Spanish Super Cup live in India? Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream

There will no be official live stream and broadcast for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in India. But the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Super Cup live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Both the team's YouTube channels and websites can be followed for highlights as well as the live match centre for the same. Here are more details on how to watch Spanish Super Cup live in India.

Venue: Estadio La Rosaleda

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2020 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club preview

Real Madrid had defeated Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final last season. Zinedine Zidane's men look to continue their dominance in the competition. Interestingly, Barcelona are already in the final after defeating Real Sociedad. A victory on Thursday will see an El Clasico Super Cup final.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club team news

Real Madrid had endured an injury-plagued season with the likes of Eden Hazard injured for a major part of the competition. But the Belgium international is now fit. Only, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo will miss out on the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash. On the other hand, Athletic Club manager Marcelino Garcia will have to cope in the absence of Peru Nolaskoain due to a muscle injury. Besides, Unai Lopez and Yeray Alvarez are also out injured.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club probable XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Cortouis, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Carvajal, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez

Athletic Club: Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club prediction

Real Madrid have a better head-to-head stats, with Los Blancos yet to concede a defeat in the previous eight games. Hence, Zidane's men are the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

