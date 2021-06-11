How To Watch Turkey Vs Italy Live In India? Turkey Vs Italy Channel And Prediction

The European Championship kicks off this weekend as giants Italy will take on dark horses Turkey in the Group A opener. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 12. Here's a look at how to watch Turkey vs Italy live in India, Turkey vs Italy live broadcast in India, Euro 2020 live telecast in India and the Turkey vs Italy prediction for the same.

Turkey vs Italy live stream India: How to watch Turkey vs Italy live in India?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Turkey vs Italy live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Turkey vs Italy live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

Turkey vs Italy prediction and preview

Italy have done well to bounce back from their dark days of 2018 to usher into a new era under Roberto Mancini. The Azzuri are one of the traditional giants in Europe but have failed to achieve great success in the tournament, with their last win at the Euros coming way back in 1968. Mancini would hope to break that jinx this summer and has a well-balanced squad at his disposal. The Azzuri have eased to qualification for both the Euros and the semi-finals of the Nations League while posting three wins from as many fixtures so far on the road to Qatar 2022 World Cup. Italy are unbeaten in 27 games across all competitions and will be favourites to continue their run.

Meanwhile, Turkey have the youngest squad at Euro 2020 but will prove to be a tough nut to crack in Group A. Under the tutelage of Senol Gunes, the transcontinental side have a stable defence while retaining their trademark flair in the final third. Turkey have only lost three of their last 26 games coming into Euro 2020, furthering justifying their tag as dark horses who could end up pulling off an upset or two. Italy would hope that it doesn't happen on their home turf on Friday.

(Image Courtesy: Italy, Euro 2020 Twitter)