How To Watch UAE Vs India Live? UAE Vs India Live Stream, Prediction, Team News

The Indian football team will take on UAE (United Arab Emirates) in an international friendly at the Zabeel Stadium on Monday, March 29. The fixture between the two Asian sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM local time (9:45 PM IST). Here's a look at the UAE vs India team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

UAE vs India preview

UAE are currently ranked 74th in the world, according to the FIFA rankings. Bert van Marwijk's side played out a goalless draw against Iraq in January and the game against India will be a perfect challenge ahead of their World Cup qualifying second round in June. UAE kicked off their World Cup qualifiers on a promising note, with wins over Malaysia (2-1) and Indonesia (5-0) but were caught on the wrong side of 2-1 and 1-0 results against Thailand and Vietnam, respectively.

Meanwhile, India were held to a 1-1 draw against Oman in a friendly on Thursday. Igor Stimac's men went behind in the first period due to an unfortunate own-goal by Chinglensana Singh. However, the Blue Tigers managed to equalise just 10 minutes after the interval through Manvir Singh. The fixture against Oman was India's first in over a year and Stimac was delighted with his team's display at the full-time whistle.

UAE vs India team news, injuries and suspensions

The UAE have no injuries ahead of their clash against India and are likely to field their strongest starting line-up on Monday.

For India, talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is ruled out of the game as he continues to recover from COVID-19. Manvir Singh is expected to lead the line for Igor Stimac's side.

UAE vs India prediction

The UAE enter this fixture as favourites and the most recent meeting between the two teams was in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, in which UAE won 2-0. Our prediction for the game on Monday, however, is a 1-1 draw.

How to watch UAE vs India live?

Following a week-long social media campaign headed by Indian fans, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) finally managed to purchase the feed of the games owned by BeIN Sports and Oman Sports TV. The UAE vs India live stream will now be available on Jio TV and Vi Movies on subscription. The game will also be available on Discovery's official OTT platform: Discovery+ upon subscription to the premium programme.

Image Credits - UAE Football National Teams, Indian Football Team Instagram