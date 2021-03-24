How To Watch Women's Champions League Live? Barcelona Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction

FC Barcelona will lock horns with Man City at the Brianteo Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, March 24. The first leg of the tie is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). Here’s a look at the FC Barcelona vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Barcelona vs Man City preview

Barcelona entered the quarterfinals following strong performances against Fortuna Hjorring, outscoring their opposition 9-0 over the two legs in the round of 16 last month. Lluis Cortes’ Barcelona Femeni are also leading the Primera División Femenina, nine points clear of Levante, with three games in hand. Barcelona haven’t lost a league game all season and conceded only three goals while scoring a remarkable 99 times in 20 games. The hosts will be brimming with confidence heading into their quarter-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Man City are in second place on the WSL 1 table, with 13 wins, three draws and one defeat from their 17 games so far. Man City also recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Bristol City last week. City advanced into the quarterfinals with two convincing wins against Fiorentina in the last 16, dominating with a final aggregate score of 8-0. However, Gareth Taylor's side will now face their biggest challenge during their current UWCL journey when they meet an equally talented Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

Barcelona neither have injury concerns nor any players suspended for the first leg against Man City on Wednesday. The Spanish side are likely to field their strongest starting line-up against the English outfit.

For Man City, the big concern is that captain Steph Houghton will miss the first leg due to an Achilles tendon injury. Gareth Taylor's side have no other injury concerns.

Barcelona vs Man City prediction

Both teams have been in excellent form recently and there's bound to be goals in the game. However, given Barcelona's free-flowing attack, our prediction is a 3-1 win for the 'home' side.

How to watch Women’s Champions League live? Barcelona vs Man City live stream details

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Barcelona vs Man City live stream will be available worldwide on Barca TV+. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Image Credits - Man City, FC Barcelona Femeni Instagram