'How're They Going To Punish..?': Ronaldo Recalls Son's Response To His Man Utd Suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo's ride with Manchester United in the final season of his contract has not been a smooth one. The striker has failed to find minutes under manager Erik Ten Hag and his recent actions have shown that he is not having a great relationship with his current manager. Recently Ronaldo was punished for his actions during the Tottenham match with Manchester United suspending him which resulted in him missing the Chelsea match. In the explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the ex-Real Madrid star revealed about feeling humiliated by actions from his current club.

How did Cristiano Junior react to Ronaldo's three-game suspension?

During the Manchester United vs Tottenham match, Ronaldo was asked to come off the bench in the final minutes. The striker refused to take the order and walked down the Old Trafford tunnel. Following the action, not only was Ronaldo suspended but was also banished from the training ground. Even though the Portuguese star accepted his mistake he felt the punishment was too harsh.

Speaking to Piers Morgan he said, "I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way. I was very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United. To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach. And they suspend me three days, which I felt it was a lot - and the level of sport, clubs, I felt a lot. It was a shame."

Ronaldo, during the interview, also revealed that the reaction of disbelief from his eldest son Cristiano Junior on why he wasn't playing against Chelsea really summed up the situation. He added, "I remember arriving home and Cristiano see me and say ‘Daddy do you not go to the game?’ I say ‘No, because the club punish me with three days’. And then he said: ‘How are they going to punish you if you are the best player in the world and you're not gonna play?’ I said ‘No I'm not gonna play because I have not been behave’. And he look at me like, ‘My Daddy not behave, what?"

Manchester United initiates action against Ronaldo

Following the explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United released a statement in which the club said it has initiated appropriate steps in response to the interview. Ronaldo in his interview criticised the club for 'forcing' his exit from Old Trafford and how manager Erik Ten Hag disrespected him.

The statement from the Old Trafford club said, "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."