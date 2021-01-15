HTA Vs AAI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Arabian Gulf League Live

Following a goalless draw against Al-Ittihad Kalba, Hatta Club will square off against Al Ain FC in the Arabian Gulf League. The match will be played on Friday, January 15, 2021. Here is the HTA vs AAI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

HTA vs AAI live: HTA vs AAI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Time: 6.30 PM IST

HTA vs AAI live: HTA vs AAI Dream11 prediction and preview

Al Ain FC arrive into the game following a four-goal thriller against Al-Jazira. Caio Canedo Correa netted twice in the first half to bag the lead for Al Ain. But Al-Jazira appeared to find a footing in the game in the second half with Bruno and Khalfan Mubarak netting once each to end the match all level. Al Ain FC sit fifth in the league with 20 points in 12 games.

On the other hand, Hatta Club have endured a difficult start to the current campaign. They are winless after 12 games, with two draws to their credit. They languish at the bottom of the Arabian Gulf League with just two points to their tally.

HTA vs AAI Dream11 team news: Probable XI

Al Ain: Khalid Eisa, Mohamed Ahmed, Tsukasa Shiotani, Rafael Pereira, Salem Abdullah Al-Jabri, Ahmed Barman, Wilson Eduardo, Yousef Ayman, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Caio Canedo Corrêa, Kodjo fo Doh

Hatta Club: Ahmed Mahmoud, Hamad Al Marzoqi, Saeed Suleiman Salem, Eisa Ahmed, Junior Hochou, Habib Yousuf, Al Hussain Saleh, Vladimir Koman, Brian Ramírez, Abdullah Kazim, Saeed Jassem

HTA vs AAI playing 11

Goalkeeper: Ahmed Mahmoud

Defenders: Hamad Al Marzoqi, Habib Yousuf, Salem Abdullah Al-Jabri, Rafael Pereira

Midfielders: Hussain Saleh, Vladimir Koman, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Ahmed Barman

Forwards: Wilson Eduardo, Caio Canedo Corrêa

HTA vs AAI match prediction and top picks

Al Ain: Caio Canedo Corrêa (vc), Ahmed Barman

Hatta Club: Hussain Saleh, Vladimir Koman (c)

HTA vs AAI match prediction

Al Ain are the favourites to win the game 2-0, citing their recent run of form.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. The HTA vs AAI playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the game.

Image courtesy: Al Ain Twitter