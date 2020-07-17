Last Updated:

HUD Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Huddersfield Town will take on West Bromwich Albion FC in the Championship. Here is the HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction, team and HUD vs WBA Dream11 top picks.

hud vs wba dream11

Huddersfield Town will take on West Bromwich Albion FC in the Championship this week as Slaven Bilic looks to cement chances of promotion to the top flight. The match will be played on Friday, July 17, 2020. Here is the HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction, HUD vs WBA Dream11 team news, HUD vs WBA Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview. 

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction and schedule 

  • Venue: John Smith's Stadium
  • Date: Friday, July 17, 2020
  • Time: 10 pm IST

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction and preview 

West Bromwich Albion FC have been in sensational form this season. The Baggies occupy the second spot in the Championship table having bagged 82 points this season. They are unbeaten in the last five games, with the previous game against fourth-placed Fulham ending in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Huddersfield occupy the 20th spot in the competition with 48 points in 44 games this season. Their previous game against Sheffield Wednesday ended in a goalless draw. 

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction: HUD vs WBA Dream11 team news 

Huddersfield Town: Ryan Schofield, Jonas Lossl, Joel Coleman, Ben Hamer, Jonas Lossl, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, Rarmani Green, Herbert Bockhorn, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Jaden Brown, Harry Toffolo, Tommy Elphick, Danny Simpson, Terence Kongolo, Demeaco Duhaney, Matty Daly, Lewis Obrien, Reece Brown, Juninho Bacuna, Trevoh Chalobah, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga, Alex Pritchard, Chris Willock, Andy King, Emile Smith Rowe, Josh Koroma, Karlan Grant, Collin Quaner, Steve Mounie, Fraizer Campbell

West Bromwich Albion: Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Chris Brunt, Ahmed Hegazi, Conor Townsend, Matheus Pereira, Gareth Barry, Romaine Sawyers, Chris Willock, Grady Diangana, Nathan Ferguson, Matt Phillips, Finn Azaz, Pablo Martinez, Rico Richards, Saul Shotton, Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Rayhaan Tulloch, Jamie Soule, Callum Robinson

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction: HUD vs WBA Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: Jonas Lossl
  • Defenders: Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Ahmed Hegazi, Conor Townsend
  • Midfielders: Matheus Pereira (vc), Juninho Bacuna, Matt Phillips
  • Forwards: Charlie Austin, Fraizer Campbell (c), Callum Robinson

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction: HUD vs WBA Dream11 top picks 

  • Huddersfield Town: Fraizer Campbell, Juninho Bacuna
  • West Bromwich Albion: Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction

West Bromwich Albion FC are the favourites in the game, with Slaven Bilic's side in a supreme run of form.

Note: The HUD vs WBA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HUD vs WBA Dream11 team selection and HUD vs WBA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

