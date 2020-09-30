HUE Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Michel Sanchez's Huesca (HUE) will square off against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid (ATL) at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Wednesday, September 30 for their next LaLiga game. The clash between Huesca and Atletico Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST). Here's a look at our HUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction, HUE vs ATL Dream11 team, and HUE vs ATL top picks ahead of the game.

HUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction and match preview

Huesca are currently in 16th place in the LaLiga table after three games. Michel Sanchez's men began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Villarreal before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Cadiz on September 20 and last Sunday, Huesca held Valencia to a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla. The league minnows are tipped to face a relegation battle as the season progresses and will be hoping to avoid a defeat against last season's UCL quarter-finalists on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, for Atletico Madrid, much of the focus has been on Luis Suarez, who scored twice on his debut in the 6-1 win over Granada on Sunday. Diego Costa, Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Angel Correra also got on the scoresheet that night. Diego Simeone's men were clinical in their hammering of Granada, which was their first game of the new season, as the Rojiblancos will be hoping to challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title this season. Our HUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction is a 4-0 win for Atletico Madrid.

HUE vs ATL Dream11 prediction: HUE vs ATL playing 11 (Probable)

Predicted starting line-up for Huesca : Fernandez; Lopez, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho; Seoane, Mosquera; Garcia, Real, Ferreiro; Okazaki

: Fernandez; Lopez, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho; Seoane, Mosquera; Garcia, Real, Ferreiro; Okazaki Predicted starting line-up for Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodl; Lemar, Llorente, Partey, Niguez; Felix, Suarez

HUE vs ATL live: HUE vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Fernandez

Defenders: Trippier, Lodi, Felipe

Midfielders: Garcia, Ferreiro, Niguez (VC), Lemar, Real

Forwards: Suarez (C), Okazaki

HUE vs ATL live: HUE vs ATL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Huesca - Okazaki, Fernandez, Ferreiro

Top picks for Atletico Madrid - Suarez, Niguez, Trippier

Note - The HUE vs ATL Dream11 match prediction, HUE vs ATL Dream11 team and HUE vs ATL top picks are based on our own analysis. The HUE vs ATL Dream11 team and HUE vs ATL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

