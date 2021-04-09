Huesca Vs Elche Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview Ahead Of LaLiga Live Game

Huesca will face off against Elche in what will be a "six-pointer" as they kick off LaLiga Matchday 30 action on Friday night. The game will be played at the Estadio El Alcoraz and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 10. Here's a look at how to watch Huesca vs Elche live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

LaLiga table: Huesca vs Elche prediction and match preview

Huesca climbed above to 18th in the LaLiga table last time out after their win over Levante, with Rafa Mir scoring twice in a famous win. The victory gives them the chance to build on for a survival push and win against Elche will steer them clear of the bottom three. The hosts have only actually lost 13 of their 29 La Liga matches this season, but their lack of wins like those against Levante meant that they were struggling for survival. Huesca have enough quality in their ranks to make it back-to-back seasons at this level of football for the first time in their history.

Elche are currently two points off Huesca in the LaLiga standings and clear of the relegation zone, but a defeat on Friday night will see them fall into the drop zone. The visitors have shown gusto in recent weeks, sealing draws against Getafe and Real Betis, and will hope to make the most of their opportunity to go further clear of the bottom three. Huesca and Elche will both fancy their chances in what promises to be a thriller, and the home side have a stronger case for the three points.

Huesca vs Elche team news

Huesca have a host of injury problems to contend with and will again be without the services of Gaston Silva, Antonio Valera and Valera and Javi Ontiveros. Pablo Maffeo is also ruled out after his injury vs Levante, while Dimitris Siovas is a doubt with a knock. For Elche, the likes of Lucas Boye, Antonio Barragan will return following their suspensions and injury.

Huesca vs Elche team news: Predicted XIs

Huesca: Fernandez; Insua, Pulido, Vavro; Lopez, Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane, Galan; Mir, Sandro

Fernandez; Insua, Pulido, Vavro; Lopez, Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane, Galan; Mir, Sandro Elche: Badia; Palacios, Verdu, Calvo, Mojica; Morente, Guti, Marcone, Fidel; Milla, Boye

How to watch Huesca vs Elche live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Huesca vs Elche will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Huesca vs Elche live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

