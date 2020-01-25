HUL Vs CHE Dream11 FA Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chelsea will go head to head against the Hull City in the fourth round of English FA Cup 2019-2020 on Saturday, January 25, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 11.00 PM IST. Hull City are placed at the 12th position in the English League Championship with 39 points.

They have registered 11 wins, 11 defeats and 6 draws in the 28 matches they played. On the other hand, Chelsea are placed on the 4th position with 40 points on the Premier League points table. They have registered 12 wins, eight losses and four draws in the 24 matches they played so far.

Lampard: 'We respect the FA Cup - I do, the players do. This club has been fortunate to win it a fair few times and we're trying to win it again.'#HULCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 24, 2020

HUL vs CHE Dream11 top picks and previous clashes

Hull City played their last match against the Derby County team. They lost 0-1 in that clash. Meanwhile, Chelsea played their last game against Arsenal. The match ended in 2-2 draw. Jorginho and César Azpilicueta scored a goal each for the Chelsea side.

HUL vs CHE Dream11 squads

Hull City: George Long, Matt Ingram, Eric Lichaj, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Angus MacDonald, Robbie McKenzie, Sean McLoughlin, Stephen Kingsley, Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, Kevin Stewart, David Milinkovic, Daniel Batty, Jon Toral, George Honeyman, Josh Bowler, Markus Henriksen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Billy Chadwick, Ahmed Salama, Matty Jacob, Jackson Irvine, Elliott Bonos, Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves, Kamil Grosicki, Jarrod Bowen, Norbert Balogh, Josh Magennis, Leo Da Silva Lopes, James Berry

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Tariq Lamptey, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

HUL vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Emerson Palmieri, César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, Matthew Pennington

Midfielders: Willian (Vice-Captain), Mason Mount, Markus Henriksen, Magennis

Forwards: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Captain), Jarrod Bowen

HUL vs CHE Dream11 prediction

Chelsea 2 - Hull City 0

Note: The HUL vs CHE Dream11 predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.