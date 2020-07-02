HUL Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Championship Live

Hull City will face off against Middlesbrough on Matchday 40 in the Championship this week. The match will be played on Thursday, July 2. Here is the HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, HUL vs MIDD Dream11 team news, HUL vs MIDD Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview as the Tigers in turmoil welcome Boro.

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: KC Stadium

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 9.30 pm IST

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: HUL vs MIDD Dream11 preview

Hull City are struggling in the Championship this season, occupying the 22nd spot on the points table. They have bagged 42 points in 39 games this season. The Tigers are yet to secure a victory in their previous five games in the competition. They were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw in their previous game against Birmingham City.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough occupy the 20th spot on the Championship table. They have bagged 44 points in 39 games so far. Middlesbrough have registered just two victories in their previous five fixtures and defeated Stoke City 2-0 despite being down to 10 men.

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: HUL vs MIDD Dream11 team news

Hull City: George Long, Matt Ingram, Will Mannion, Eric Lichaj, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Angus MacDonald, Robbie McKenzie, Sean McLoughlin, Stephen Kingsley, Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, Kevin Stewart, David Milinkovic, Daniel Batty, Jon Toral, George Honeyman, Josh Bowler, Markus Henriksen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Billy Chadwick, Ahmed Salama, Matty Jacob, Jackson Irvine, Elliott Bonos, Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves, Kamil Grosicki, Jarrod Bowen, Norbert Balogh, Josh Magennis, Leo Da Silva Lopes, James Berry

Middlesbrough: Tomas Mejias, Dejan Stojanovic, Aynsley Pears, Ryan Shotton, Marc Bola, Harold Moukoudi, Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend, Jonathan Howson, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Adam Clayton, George Saville, Hayden Coulson, Patrick Roberts, Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing, Paddy McNair, Kevin Stewart, Marvin Johnson, Marcus Browne, Britt Assombalonga, Rudy Gestede, Lukas Nmecha, Stephen Walker.

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: HUL vs MIDD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: George Long

Defenders: Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs, Dael Fry, Djed Spence

Midfielders: George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks (c), Paddy McNair

Forwards: Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher (vc), Josh Magennis

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: HUL vs MIDD Dream11 top picks

Hull City : Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

: Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis Middlesbrough: Paddy McNair, Ashley Fletcher

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction

Middlesbrough are the favourites in this game.

Note: The HUL vs MIDD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HUL vs MIDD Dream11 team selection and HUL vs MIDD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Middlesbrough Twitter