Hulk To Wolves? Brazilian Offered To Premier League Outfit After Shanghai SIPG Exit

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have been left shellshocked following a horror injury to striker Raul Jimenez after he collided with Arsenal defender David Luiz. The injury sees the Mexican international out on the sidelines for a lengthy spell having undergone a skull surgery, leaving Wolves' attack hapless. But the club might soon find a replacement with Brazil forward Hulk being offered to them. Most recently, Hulk was plying his trade with Chinese Super League club SIPG Shanghai.

Hulk contract with Shanghai ends, offered to Wolves

Hulk had been playing with the Chinese outfit since 2016 and was rendered a free agent this week after his contract ended. He has never had the privilege of playing for any of the teams in the top five Europan leagues. But his dream could materialise at the age of 34, with Wolves pondering upon the idea of signing the former Zenit-Saint Petersberg striker.

According to a report by Football Insider, Wolves have been offered the opportunity to seal the Hulk transfer, without any penny being involved. The report claims that the 2013 Confederations Cup winner with Brazil is keen on the idea of plying his trade in the English top flight.

Hulk to Wolves? Hulk wages key to negotiations

However, any potential Hulk to Wolves deal will solely depend on the player's wage demands and the period of the contract that the club are willing to offer. Hulk wages have been estimated at £385,000-a-week in China, a staggering amount which the Premier League outfit might struggle to offer.

A report by Portuguese news outlet Record claims that the forward is keen on agreeing to a 90% pay cut to realise his dream of playing under Nuno Espírito Santo in the Premier League. Hulk has revealed he has been garnering interest from the host of top clubs in England since his exit from Shanghai.

Premier League transfer news: Hulk confirms interest from English top flight

Hulk claimed that he has been receiving several proposals from clubs in Brazil as well as from across Europe. He also revealed he has an offer from a Chinese Super League outfit, insisting a new offer awaits him every day. Apart from Wolves, FC Porto are also in contention to land the 34-year-old Brazil forward.

Image courtesy: Hulk Instagram