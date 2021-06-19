HUN vs FRA Dream11: Hungary vs France Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Credits: Equipe de France, mlsztv/Twitter
Hungary [HUN] will take on France [FRA] in the Group F fixture of the ongoing Euro 2020. The match will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest and is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 3:00 PM local time [Saturday, June 19 at 6:30 PM IST]. Here are the HUN vs FRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUN vs FRA Dream11 team.
Entraînement veille de match à la Puskás Arena 👊 #HONFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/lkMWowQT8j— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 18, 2021
Victoire de l'Equipe de France !!!! (1-0) 🇫🇷🇩🇪— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 15, 2021
⚽️ CSC de Mats Hummels (20e) #FRAALL #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/bqz7PFKbc6
World Champions France had a winning start to their Euro campaign as they came out as winners in their opening game against Germany. The goal came from a Lucas Hernandez cross which was miscued by German defender Matt Hummels. The win was a crucial victory for Les Blues in their campaign as they are placed in the 'group of death' and every game is an important one here. Paul Pogba had a fantastic outing and looked on top of his game. France have one of the strongest teams in the tournament and with world-class players like Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe the French team will be hoping to clinch the title this time after falling short in 2016.
Hungary come into the game after a 3-0 loss to defending champions Portugal. The Hungarians had a good game until they conceded in the 84th minute after which Cristiano Ronaldo took over the game slotting home 2 goals to help Portugal to an easy 3-0 win. Hungarian captain Adam Szalai played some brilliant football in the game and he kept knocking on the Portuguese goal but fell short. A positive result would help Hungary to stay in the competition, but they will have to be on the top of their game throughout the 90 mins to get the better of the French team.
Hungary - Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Adam Nagy, Gergo Lovrencsics, Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Rolland Sallai
France - Hugo Lloris, Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
Hungary - Adam Szalai, Rolland Sallai, Laszlo Kleinheisler
France - Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema
Goalkeeper- Hugo Lloris
Defenders - Gergo Lovrencsics, Raphael Varane, Willi Orban, Lucas Hernandez
Midfielders - Paul Pogba, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Ngolo Kante
Forwards- Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Adam Szalai
France have an extremely talented side and they should comfortably beat their European counterparts. We predict a 3-0 win for France against Hungary in this Group F fixture
Note: The HUN vs FRA Dream11 prediction and Dream11 team are based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players will not guarantee any success.
