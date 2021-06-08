HUN Vs IRE Dream11: Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Hungary play an international friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, June 8 as they end their preparations for the upcoming European Championships. The international friendly is set to be played at the Suzsza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the HUN vs IRE Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

HUN vs IRE Match Preview

Hungary will start the match brimming with confidence after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Cyprus in their previous international friendly outing. They head into the game following an amazing run of form which sees them remain undefeated since their 1-3 win over Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League back in October 2020. Currently ranked 37th on the FIFA standings, the hosts find themselves slotted in the "group of death" with the likes of France, Germany and Portugal set to lock horns with them in the group's stages of the Euro 2020. They will aim at getting their tactics right and look to cause a major upset by knocking out one of the top teams in their highly anticipated European Championship.

The Republic of Ireland, on the other hand, will enter the game following an impressive 1-4 win over Andorra in their latest outing. It was their first win under the management of Stephen Kenny as the visitors look to follow up on their positive momentum and double up their winning form during their match against Hungary. Set to miss out on the European Championships in the summer, the Republic of Ireland will look to end their international friendly stint on a high by recording a win over their opponents on Tuesday.

HUN vs IRE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - T. Parrott or N. Nikollc-ll

Vice-Captain - D. Horgan or R. Sallai

HUN vs IRE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - P. Gulacsi

Defenders – S. Duffy, W. Orban, M. Doherty

Midfielders –R. Varga, R. Curtis, R. Sallai, L. Keinheisler

Strikers – D. Horgan, N. Nikollc-ll, T. Parrott

HUN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Hungary will enter the match following a 10 game unbeaten run and starts the game as favourites. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win over the Republic of Ireland at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Hungary 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Note: The above HUN vs IRE Dream11 prediction, HUN vs IRE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HUN vs IRE Dream11 Team and HUN vs IRE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result