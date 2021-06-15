HUN Vs POR Dream11: Hungary Vs Portugal Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Reigning European champions Portugal will kickstart their title defence by taking on Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The game is scheduled to kick off live at 6:00 PM local time on Tuesday, June 15 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and our HUN vs POR Dream11 team for the much-awaited encounter.

HUN vs POR preview

Hungary arrive into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland last Tuesday. Although Marco Rossi's side dominated the game they could not find the back of the net. Despite a decent attacking performance in their previous game, Hungary will be well aware that even their best may not be enough to get past a resolute Portuguese defence. Hence, their defenders will need to make the game as tight as possible to prevent Portugal from scoring as few goals as possible if they are to have any chance of getting anything from the game.

On the other hand, Portugal arrive into this game on the back of an excellent performance against Willibald Ruttensteiner's Israel. Fernando Santos' side secured a thumping 4-0 victory thanks to a brace from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and a goal each from Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Portugal will be well aware that they cannot afford to drop any points in this game considering the quality of oppositions in their group. Group F also has 2018 World Cup winners France and 2014 World Cup winners Germany.

HUN vs POR predicted starting line-ups

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Fiola, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

HUN vs POR top picks

Hungary: Roland Sallai, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler

Portugal: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

HUN vs POR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Attila Fiola

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler

Forwards: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roland Sallai

HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Portugal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction, HUN vs POR match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HUN vs POR Dream11 team and HUN vs POR Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.