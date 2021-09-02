Hungary Vs England LIVE Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifier Matches LIVE In India?

The current table toppers, England will be looking to extend their winning performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they walk into the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Hungary on Friday. With club football on an international break, football fans across the globe are excited about the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. England make a return from their heartbreaking Euro 2020 finals as they resume the World Cup qualifiers with the match against Hungary. Hungary heading into the match, find themselves at second place in the points table behind England. England have won three out of three matches, whereas, Hungary have won two matches with the third match ending in a draw. The match between England and Hungary will start at 12:15 AM IST on September 3.

Know how to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers LIVE in India-

Fans who want to watch the FIFA World Cup qualifier matches LIVE in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1, 2, and 3 SD/HD. The live stream of the England vs Hungary match can be watched on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. Fans need to buy a premium subscription of SonyLIV in order to watch the match.

The coach of Hungary, Marco Rossi has modified the squad a bit, that featured in the UEFA Euro 2020. The prominent players to miss out from the squad against England are David Siger, Filip Helander, Loic Nego, Gergo Lovrencsics. On the other hand for England, as many as seven players who featured in the UEFA Euro 2020, miss out from the squad. These players include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Phil Foden, and Marcus Rashford.

England vs Hungary Team predictions-

England probable starting line up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane



Hungary probable starting line up: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Bendeguz Bolla, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Dominik Szoboszlai, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai

