Hungary Vs France Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

France will aim to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2020 when they make the long journey to Budapest to face off against Hungary on Saturday in Group F. The matchday 2 game at the Puskas Arena is scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Hungary vs France team news, live streams and our Hungary vs France prediction ahead of the exciting contest.

Hungary vs France: Euro 2020 Group F preview

Hungary suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of defending champions Portugal on Tuesday. Marco Rossi's side did extremely well to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at bay until the 84th minute. In fact, Hungary substitute Szabolcs Schon had a goal ruled out for offside, before Raphael Guerreiro's effort trickled past Peter Gulacsi, and the man for the international stage Ronaldo would add a further two strikes to break Michel Platini's European Championship goalscoring record. Hungary will now be hoping to pull off an upset against the world champions.

France head into the game following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Germany. A Mats Hummels own goal was enough to get Didier Deschamps' side the three points in their opening game of the tournament. Les Blues now have the chance to take another huge step towards the Euro 2020 knockout stages on Friday and a win will certainly guarantee their place in the last 16.

Hungary vs France team news, injuries and suspensions

For Hungary, Daniel Gazdag missed the game against Portugal due to injury and has failed to recover in time, so he has been forced to withdraw from the team for the remainder of the tournament. Roland Sallai should link up with captain Adam Szalai in attack.

For France, Kingsley Coman left the squad due to personal reasons and will not feature against Hungary. Benjamin Pavard is also expected to start despite a head injury in the game against Germany.

Hungary vs France H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 23 times in the past and surprisingly Hungary have the better record having beaten France 12 times while Les Blues have prevailed on eight occasions, as per the Hungary vs France H2H record. Three games have ended in draws.

Hungary vs France prediction

France, currently on a five-game win streak, are clear favourites heading into the game on Saturday. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Karim Benzema in attack, France are expected to score many. Our Hungary vs France prediction is a 3-0 win for the visitors.

How to watch Hungary vs France on TV? Euro 2020 live stream

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Hungary vs France live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Hungarian Football Federation, Paul Pogba Instagram