Hungary vs Ireland live stream, team news and head to head record

Ireland will face off against hosts Hungary in an international friendly match at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 8 at 8:00 PM local time [Tuesday, June 8 at 11:30 PM IST]. Here's a look at all the Hungary vs Ireland live stream details, team news and Hungary vs Ireland prediction.

Hungary vs Ireland Match preview

Hungary have been playing some amazing football, and are unbeaten in the last 10 games. This is their last practice match before they take on Portugal at the Euros on June 15. Hungary are in one of the toughest groups in the Euros and will need to give their best if they want to have any shot at making it out of the mix. This could be the perfect chance for coach Marco Rossi to check his bench strength ahead of the competition. Hungary will be missing the services of Dominik Szoboszlai for the Euros, the 20-year-old was a key part of the Hungarian side but an injury earlier this season sidelined him from playing this season.

Ireland have a very talented squad on paper but the team has not been able to achieve big. They have managed to win only one out of their last five games. The Irish team faced further disappointment after their failure in qualifying for the Euros. A win here would be great for Stephen Kenny's men as they prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers later this year. Ireland will be hoping that players like Shane Long and Callum Robinson shine for them on Tuesday in the fixture against the Hungary team.

Hungary vs Ireland team news

Szoboszlai was named in the provisional squad but reports suggested that he had not healed enough to play in Euros and that has kept him out of the competition and in the match against Ireland. The Irish team will be taking the field without their captain Seamus Coleman, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Midfielder Robert Brady will also be unavailable for Ireland, due to a calf injury

Hungary vs Ireland head to head record

Hungary have been the better team in this fixture as they have managed to win 4 out of the 11 times these teams have met, Ireland have won only 2 times and the remaining 5 games have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met in 2012, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Hungary vs Ireland prediction

Hungary have been really good over the past few games and will be keeping the Euros in mind. They have some extremely talented players like Peter Gulacsi and Adam Szalai who have the talent and experience to guide this team. We predict a 2-0 victory for Hungary in this game against Ireland.

Hungary vs Ireland live stream: Where to watch Hungary vs Ireland?

This match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event. The streaming will also be made available on the Sky Go app. Non-Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match with a Now TV day pass at 9.99 Pounds. There will be no streaming available for this game in India. Live scores and updates will be given by the teams in their respective social media handles

