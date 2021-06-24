Hungary Win Hearts Despite Not Qualifying For Euro 2020 Round Of 16

Leon Goretzka's late equaliser was enough for Germany to draw 2-2 with Hungary and secure the second spot in Group F, setting up a last 16 showdown with England at Euro 2020. Die Mannschaft were within six minutes of a shock exit until Goretzka's goal denied fearless Hungary a spot in the next round. While Hungary finished at the bottom of the group and were eliminated from the major European Championship, Marco Rossi's side certainly had plenty of admirers for their spirited displays in the 'group of death' over the three matchdays. Meanwhile, France topped the Euro 2020 Group F courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Portugal on Wednesday as both teams also ensured qualification into the Euro 2020 knockouts.

Germany vs Hungary: Hungary national football team win hearts despite group stage exit at Euro 2020

Joachim Low's reign as Germany head coach might have come to an early end on Wednesday as a spirited Hungary went toe to toe with the 2014 World Champions in their final Euro 2020 Group F game. Hungary, who were tipped as minnows in Group F, looked to cause an upset when they opened the scoring in the 11th minute when captain Adam Szalai connected with Roland Sallai's superb whipped cross behind the German backline in the Germany vs Hungary match. However, Kai Havertz got Germany level in the 66th minute when he headed into an empty net following an error from Hungary shot-stopper Peter Gulacsi.

Hungary refused to give up and retook the lead once again in the 68th minute through Andras Schafer. Germany were on the brink of elimination until Leon Goretzka managed to score in the 85th minute to secure his side's place in the round of 16. It was heartbreak for the Hungary national football team, who were minutes away from reaching the knockout rounds. However, in a tough group, they are able to exit Euro 2020 with their heads held high.

The Hungarians had been absolutely rock solid against the Portuguese on matchday 1, keeping the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva at bay, but faltered towards the final stages of the game. A 3-0 win for Portugal was a flattering scoreline for Fernando Santos' side as Hungary were superb and well-disciplined for most parts of the game. They managed to frustrate the reigning European champions until a deflected effort from Raphael Guerreiro in the 84th minute opened the floodgates.

Hungary then squared off against reigning World Champions France and earned a precious point against Didier Deschamps' side on matchday 2. Rossi's side defended in an astute manner and took the lead just before the break thanks to Attila Fiola. They were well-organized at the back until Antoine Greizmann managed to draw France level in the second half. However, Hungary managed to hold off France and come away with a valuable point despite being major underdogs.

Euro 2020 knockouts: Which teams will France, Germany and Portugal face in last 16?

Belgium will face defending champions Portugal on Sunday in their first round of knockout games. France will square off against Switzerland in the last 16 on Monday night while Germany will lock horns with England the following day.

Image Credits - mlsztv Instagram