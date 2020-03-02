HUR Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Argentina Superleague Standings

Huracan will play a host to Independiente for their Matchday 22 clash of the Superliga Argentina 2019-20. Both the teams are currently experiencing a miserable run of form in the season. Huracan are on the 23rd spot of the Superliga Argentina points table with just three wins in 21 games. They are only above Godoy Cruz in the league with 16 points in their bank. Huracan have a negative goal difference of (-14) and they have not won a single game in their last five encounters (Losses 4, Draw 1).

As for Independiente, they are placed on the 16th spot of the Superliga Argentina points table. Independiente have won just seven times in the season (Draws 5, Losses 9). They have managed to win a total of 26 points in the season and have a goal difference of 0. Independiente have won just once in their last five games (Losses 2, Draws 2).

HUR vs IND will be played on March 2, 2020 (March 3, 2020, 5:40 AM IST) at the Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium. Read more for HUR vs IND Dream11 predictions and HUR vs IND Dream11 top picks.

HUR vs IND Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs IND Dream11 top picks

Sebastian Ramirez Juan Vieyra Silvio Romero

HUR vs IND Dream11 team (Full Squad)

HUR vs IND Dream11 team: Huracan full squad

Fernando Pellegrino, Antony Silva, Rafael Ferrario, Ezequiel Navarro, Leandro Grimi, Carlos Araujo, Agustin Casco, Nicolas Romat, Gonzalo Bettini, Lucas Merolla, Saul Salcedo, Cesar Ibanez, Fernando Cosciuc, Javier Mendoza, Juan Vieyra, Juan Garro, Martin Ojeda, Mauro Bogado, Agustin Curruhinca, Joaquin Arzura, Mariano Bareiro, Santiago Hezze, Rodrigo Cabral, Adrian Calello, Fernando Coniglio, Andres Chavez, Rodrigo Gomez, Norberto Briasco, Nicolas Cordero, Sebastian Ramirez

HUR vs IND Dream11 team: Independiente full squad

Martin Campana, Milton Alvarez, Renzo Rodriguez, Juan Mino, Alexander Barboza, Alan Franco, Fabricio Bustos, Gaston Silva, Thomas Ortega, Sergio Barreto, Cecilio Dominguez, Pedro Pablo Hernanaez, Gaston Togni, Domingo Blanco, Pablo Perez, Andres Felipe Roa, Lucas Romero, Lucas Gonzalez, Alan Sonora, Diego Mercado, Carlos Benavidez, Silvio Romero, Leandro Fernandez, Martin Benitez, Brian Martinez, Braian Romero, Alan Velasco

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.